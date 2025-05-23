 Skip navigation
Will weather impact Kyle Larson’s bid to run both Indy 500 and Coke 600 again?

  
Published May 23, 2025 06:39 PM

Kyle Larson’s bid to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday should not be hindered by weather.

Larson sought to be the fifth driver to compete in the Indy 500 and Coke 600 on the same day last year but a four-hour rain delay at Indianapolis caused him to miss the start of the Coke 600. By the time he got to Charlotte and was ready to get into his car, rain ended the 600 early and Larson never got into the vehicle.

IndyCar: Miller Lite Carb Day
Kyle Larson’s quest to run Indy 500, Coke 600 begins, but will it be his last attempt?
Several challenges, including a new NASCAR rule, make the feat of running in those signature races in the same day much more difficult.

Sunday’s Weather Underground forecast for the Indianapolis 500 (start time of 12:45 p.m. ET) calls for cloudy skies, a high of 65 degrees and a 17% chance of rain. The chance of rain is less than 20% the rest of the afternoon.

The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled to take the green flag at 6:27 p.m. ET Sunday.

The Weather Underground forecast calls for cloudy skies, a high of 76 degrees and a 17% chance of rain at the start of the Charlotte race. The chance of rain increases to 51% at 9 p.m. ET and goes up to 56% at 10 p.m.

NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Charlotte: Start time, TV info and weather
The focus will be on Kyle Larson seeking redemption at the 1.5-mile oval.

John Andretti, Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart and Kurt Busch, who was selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 this week, are the only drivers to compete in both the Indy 500 and Coke 600 in the same day. Stewart is the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles on the same day, doing so in 2001. He finished sixth in Indy and third at Charlotte that day.

Gordon fell one lap short at Charlotte of completing all 1,100 miles in 2002. He was eight at Indianapolis and 16th at Charlotte.