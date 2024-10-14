Winners, losers from NASCAR playoff race at Charlotte Roval

CONCORD, N.C. — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s elimination race at the Charlotte Roval.

Winners

Kyle Larson — Led 62 of 109 laps to win, claiming his series-high sixth victory. No other driver has more than three wins this season. This is the third time in the last four years that Larson has reached the Round of 8. He has won 10 of the last 36 playoffs races (27.8%) since 2021.

Larson rolls into Cup Round of 8 with Roval win It was a "stress free" weekend for Kyle Larson after dominating at the Charlotte Roval for his sixth win of the Cup Series season and a ticket into the Round of 8.

Hendrick Motorsports — Had three of its drivers finish in the top five. Kyle Larson won. William Byron placed third. Chase Elliott finished fifth.

Christopher Bell — His runner-up finish marks the seventh time in the last eight races he has finished seventh or better.

Kaulig Racing — AJ Allmendinger finished sixth and Shane van Gisbergen placed seventh, marking the first time this season that the organization had two cars place in the top 10.

Tyler Reddick — He gained 15 positions in the final 28 laps to secure what appeared to the be the final transfer spot until Alex Bowman’s disqualification.

Reddick unpacks drive to advance to Cup Round of 8 Tyler Reddick says his car was "absolutely destroyed" after colliding with Denny Hamlin early in the race but credits his team for positive adjustments and the importance of staying "calm" and "focused" under pressure.

Losers

Hendrick Motorsports — Alex Bowman’s car failed post-race inspection after it was found to be too light. The car was disqualified, costing Bowman a spot in the Round of 8 and preventing the organization from having all four cars advance. The team has until 5 p.m. ET Monday to decide if to appeal.

Daniel Suarez — His 30th-place finish ended his playoff run. It is the third time in the last four races he has placed 25th or worse.

Legacy Motor Club — Erik Jones finished 33rd. John Hunter Nemechek was 34th. It is the third time in the last four races that that the organization has not had a car finish better than 30th.

Chase Briscoe — He finished 36th. Briscoe has finished 24th or worse in four of the last six races. He was eliminated from the playoffs.

