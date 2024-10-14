NASCAR disqualifies Alex Bowman’s car, putting Joey Logano back into Round of 8

CONCORD, N.C. — Alex Bowman is out of the playoffs after his car failed post-race inspection and was disqualified.

The penalty puts Joey Logano back into the Round of 8 — at this time.

Hendrick Motorsports can appeal, which would be heard this week. If the team wins it, Bowman would be back in the Round of 8.

Hendrick Motorsports stated Sunday night: “We are working to understand the issue and will make a decision Monday about whether to submit an appeal.”

Brad Moran, managing series director for the Cup Series, said Bowman’s car did not meet the minimum weight requirement.

Moran said that after the car failed inspection for minimum weight, the team was given the opportunity to fuel the car and purge the water system and add water.

When the car went back through the weight station, the vehicle remained light.

Section 14.17.2.2.C of the Cup Rule Book states: “After a vehicle has raced, the minimum overall vehicle weight of all vehicles must be within 0.5% of the minimum overall vehicle weight required at the start of the Race.”

Moran said that is about 17 pounds.

Moran would not say how much Bowman’s car was underweight citing the potential for an appeal.

Bowman finished 18th in Sunday’s race. All playoff cars go through post-race inspection.

Check back for more updates to this story ...

