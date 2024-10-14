 Skip navigation
Black Desert Championship 2024 - Final Round
2024 Black Desert Championship prize money: What winner Matt McCarty and field earned
nbc_nas_rovalhl_241013.jpg
Results, points after Alex Bowman disqualified from NASCAR Cup playoff race at Roval
Black Desert Championship 2024 - Final Round
What Matt McCarty earned for winning in his third career PGA Tour start

Top Clips

mccarty.jpg
McCarty reflects on ‘surreal’ win in third start
nbc_golf_blackdeserthl_241013.jpg
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 4
nbc_fnia_florioandrews_241013.jpg
Ravens’ Andrews gets back on track in Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR disqualifies Alex Bowman’s car, putting Joey Logano back into Round of 8

  
Published October 13, 2024 08:45 PM

CONCORD, N.C. — Alex Bowman is out of the playoffs after his car failed post-race inspection and was disqualified.

The penalty puts Joey Logano back into the Round of 8 — at this time.

Hendrick Motorsports can appeal, which would be heard this week. If the team wins it, Bowman would be back in the Round of 8.

Hendrick Motorsports stated Sunday night: “We are working to understand the issue and will make a decision Monday about whether to submit an appeal.”

Brad Moran, managing series director for the Cup Series, said Bowman’s car did not meet the minimum weight requirement.

Moran said that after the car failed inspection for minimum weight, the team was given the opportunity to fuel the car and purge the water system and add water.

When the car went back through the weight station, the vehicle remained light.

Section 14.17.2.2.C of the Cup Rule Book states: “After a vehicle has raced, the minimum overall vehicle weight of all vehicles must be within 0.5% of the minimum overall vehicle weight required at the start of the Race.”

Moran said that is about 17 pounds.

Moran would not say how much Bowman’s car was underweight citing the potential for an appeal.

Bowman finished 18th in Sunday’s race. All playoff cars go through post-race inspection.

Check back for more updates to this story ...