How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Indianapolis: Start time, TV info and weather

Connor Zilisch will aim for his third consecutive Xfinity Series victory Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The JR Motorsports driver is coming off back-to-back wins at Sonoma Raceway and Dover Motor Speedway, making him the youngest driver (at 18 years, 11 months and 27 days) to achieve that feat in series history.

Zilisch has notched a series-best eight consecutive top-five finishes since missing the May 3 race at Texas Motor Speedway because of a back injury.

Also, JR Motorsports seeks to win its 100th career Xfinity race this weekend.

With six races remaining in the regular season, Jeb Burton leads his cousin Harrison by seven points for the final provisional spot in the playoffs.

Kyle Larson, the defending winner of the Brickyard 400, will be the lone full-time Cup driver entered in Saturday’s race (which was won last year by Riley Herbst, who advanced to Cup this season).

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Indianapolis

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:38 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:50 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 8 a.m. ... Qualifying will be held at 1 p.m. ... Driver introductions are at 3:50 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 4:31 p.m. by Staff Sergeant (Ret.) Betty White, Indiana National Guard.

DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (250 miles) on the 2.5-mile oval in Indianapolis, Indiana.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 30. Stage 2 ends at Lap 60.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 38 cars entered at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

TV/RADIO: CW will broadcast the race starting at 4 p.m. ... SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Scattered afternoon thunderstorms with a high near 90 degrees and winds from the south to southwest at 5 to 10 mph and a 40% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 87 degrees with a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Riley Herbst outdueled Aric Almirola with a pass for the lead in the last corner on July 20, 2024, earning a playoff spot with his first victory of the season.