 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Santa Clara at Gonzaga
Santa Clara extends coach Herb Sendek’s contract through 2029-30 season
Italy v Belgium - Women's Eurobasket Semi-Finals
Report: Emma Meesseman will join the Liberty in her return to the WNBA
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 4
Venus Williams and Amanda Anisimova are among the players added to the U.S. Open mixed doubles list

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_cbaconvov2_250721.jpg
CBA negotiations: Players are consistent, united
nbc_roto_alecbohm_250721.jpg
Phillies’ Alex Bohm out with fractured left rib
nbc_roto_elijaharroyo_250721.jpg
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Santa Clara at Gonzaga
Santa Clara extends coach Herb Sendek’s contract through 2029-30 season
Italy v Belgium - Women's Eurobasket Semi-Finals
Report: Emma Meesseman will join the Liberty in her return to the WNBA
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 4
Venus Williams and Amanda Anisimova are among the players added to the U.S. Open mixed doubles list

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_cbaconvov2_250721.jpg
CBA negotiations: Players are consistent, united
nbc_roto_alecbohm_250721.jpg
Phillies’ Alex Bohm out with fractured left rib
nbc_roto_elijaharroyo_250721.jpg
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
NBALos Angeles LakersChris Manon

Chris
Manon

nbc_bte_lakersfutures_250721.jpg
01:39
Lakers’ ‘high-end talent’ warrants a look in West
Jay Croucher dives into Lakers futures after the acquisition of Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton, sharing why the team’s “high-end talent” warrants upside as a longshot to win the West.
Five veteran NBA contract extensions to watch, including Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant
Marcus Smart reportedly reaches buyout agreement with Wizards, will sign two-year deal with Lakers
NBA power rankings 2025-26: Where do teams stand after NBA offseason? Rockets, Nuggets chase Thunder at top
Top 15 most interesting players at 2025 NBA Summer League: Cooper Flagg, Yang Hansen, Reed Sheppard
Both LeBron James, Lakers reportedly expect star to be at Lakers’ training camp this fall
While buzz about LeBron’s relationship with Lakers, trade rumors make headlines, action remains distant