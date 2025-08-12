NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock on Oct. 21

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds
Phillies at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 12
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners
Mariners at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 12
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky
WNBA Preview: A story the league didn’t see coming; Rivals Week lookahead

Top Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds
Phillies at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 12
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners
Mariners at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 12
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky
WNBA Preview: A story the league didn’t see coming; Rivals Week lookahead

Top Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock on Oct. 21

August 12, 2025 10:46 AM
The NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock on Oct. 21 with Thunder vs. Rockets and Warriors vs. Lakers in an opening night doubleheader.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_bucksfutures_250805.jpg
02:12
Eye Bucks’ win total, fade Eastern Conference odds
nbc_bte_nbamvpfuture_250730.jpg
02:20
Doncic NBA MVP value is ‘completely gone’
nbc_bte_lakersfutures_250721.jpg
01:39
Lakers’ ‘high-end talent’ warrants a look in West
nbc_roto_spursfuture_250718.jpg
01:48
Bet young Spurs team to go under 43.5 wins
dametime.jpg
01:46
Bet under on Trail Blazers’ win total in 2025-26
nbc_bte_sixthman_250717.jpg
02:26
Top candidates for NBA Sixth Man of the Year award

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
12:25
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
11:05
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
02:41
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’
nbc_pft_wildcards_250812.jpg
09:17
PFT Draft: Biggest wild cards entering 2025 season
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_259812.jpg
07:56
Simms: Hill is McDaniel’s ‘No. 1 chess piece’
nbc_pft_archmanning_250812.jpg
03:49
Archie believes Arch will stay at Texas in 2026
nbc_pft_afcnorth_250812.jpg
11:16
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC North
nbc_pft_campbell_250812.jpg
05:39
Campbell opens up about Morris situation
nbc_pft_teehiggins_250812.jpg
03:44
Higgins doesn’t like idea Bengals need a hot start
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250812.jpg
05:37
Garrett cited for driving 100 mph in a 60-mph zone
nbc_pft_camheyward_250812.jpg
05:36
Heyward is open to sitting regular-season games
nbc_pft_nfcteams_250812.jpg
02:53
NFC teams in Super Bowl window for 2025
nbc_pft_recieverissue_250812.jpg
05:55
Inside 49ers’ options at WR as injuries pile up
nbc_pft_aiyuk_250812.jpg
06:33
Aiyuk headlines laundry list of banged-up WRs
nbc_roto_huntergreenev2_250811.jpg
01:37
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
new_sparks_mpx.jpg
14:51
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
nbc_wnba_wnbaawards_250811.jpg
14:16
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races
justin_rose_thumb.jpg
10:53
Storylines leaving TPC Southwind, Ryder Cup update
nbc_wnba_acesplayoffs_250811.jpg
14:38
Wilson makes history leading Aces’ playoff push
nbc_wnba_lynxcarrington_250811.jpg
10:30
Lynx roll past Liberty as Carrington settles in
oly_stm1500_worlds_dandjinouwin.jpg
05:37
Dandjinou wins 1500m at 2025 Short Track Worlds
nbc_csu_jags_trevor_lawv2_250811.jpg
05:16
Jaguars show potential in Week 1 of preseason
nbc_roto_reedv2_250811.jpg
01:29
Will Reed’s injury affect his draft value?
nbc_roto_bbwaiverwire_240811.jpg
01:56
Ride hot hand with Maton, Alexander on waiver wire
nbc_pl_summerseriesallgoalsv3_250811.jpg
09:28
Every goal from the 2025 PL Summer Series
trevor_lawrence_simms.jpg
09:21
Top five QBs who won’t be starting by Week 7
nbc_roto_keaschall_250811.jpg
01:41
Keaschall hitting the ground running in return
nbc_csu_jets_aaron_glenv2_250811.jpg
07:15
Jets appear capable under Glenn’s leadership
nbc_csu_sanders_browns_qb_250811.1.jpg
04:51
Sanders was ‘very impressive’ in preseason debut
nbc_roto_camward_250811.jpg
01:17
Ward remains a fantasy sleeper after debut