NBA
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs Minnesota: Time, streaming info for Wednesday's college basketball game
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
March Madness history: Past winners, most titles, Final Four appearances, winningest coaches and more
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
NASCAR penalizes teams of Noah Gragson, Ryan Preece for Atlanta infractions
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Top Clips
Challenges of 'The Bear Trap' at PGA National
Kirk: PGA National Champion Course a 'great test'
International calls of the Cup finish at Daytona
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
NBA
NBA
Date
NBA
Dallas Mavericks
Dwight Powell
Dwight
Powell
Kyrie Irving to miss time with bruised heel but avoids serious injury
The injury looked like it could have been much worse at the time.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Luka Doncic
DAL
Point Guard
#77
Luka, Kyrie, Lively out vs. Minnesota Wednesday
Maxi Kleber
DAL
Center
#42
Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell available Monday vs ORL
Dwight Powell
DAL
Center
#7
Dwight Powell (eye) questionable Monday vs. ORL
Dwight Powell
DAL
Center
#7
Dwight Powell (eye) out Saturday vs. Sacramento
Dwight Powell
DAL
Center
#7
Dwight Powell (eye) out again Friday vs. Hawks
NBA Betting: A Crowded Field for 6th Man of the Year
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBA Sixth Man of the Year longshots to target
Luka Doncic scores 41 in Mavericks win, also picks up technical for throwing ball too hard back to referee
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Kevin Durant confronts Mavericks fan who called him a ‘b****' pregame
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Jokic’s got jokes: “If Luka gets pissed off in Dallas” he can come to Denver
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Warriors’ interest in LeBron generates hype, but next season he’s most likely a Laker
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Close Ad