Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kyrie Irving to miss time with bruised heel but avoids serious injury

  
Published December 10, 2023 05:18 PM
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers

Dec 8, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving (11) is checked by a staff member during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

It looked bad when it happened, Kyrie Irving was on the ground after a lay-up attempt when Dwight Powell fell on his leg.

Fortunately for Irving, an MRI revealed this only to be only a bruised right heel. He is going to miss time (how much is unclear), the Mavericks announced.

There’s no timeline for a return and it’s tough to judge that because we don’t know the details of the injury. As Jeff Stotts at In Street Clothes notes, it takes a lot longer to heal from a bone bruise compared to a soft tissue injury. Add onto the fact Irving has been dealing with right foot soreness all season already and he might get a little more time off to get right.

Irving has averaged 23 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game this season, and the 13-8 Mavericks are outscoring teams by 3.8 points per 100 possessions when Irving and Luka Doncic are both on the court.

