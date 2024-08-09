USA vs Australia live updates: Olympics 2024 women’s basketball score, highlights, analysis, news

It wouldn’t feel like an Olympics without USA vs. Australia facing off in women’s basketball — Friday in Paris will be the seventh meeting in the last eight Games. The only time these teams didn’t dance was in Rio in 2016.

It’s also hard to call it a true rivalry because the USA has won every meeting on its way to seven straight gold medals. Still, it’s as close to a true rival as the USA may have — these teams met in the gold medal game three straight Olympics between 2000 and 2008 when Australia’s Lauren Jackson fueled the Opals’ run. Behind Jackson, Australia appeared on the Olympic medal stand four times in that stretch.

Friday’s showdown in Paris is another medal round showdown — a semi-finals matchup — and sees the USA going for its 60th consecutive win in Olympics competition, a win would propel the Americans to the gold medal game and a chance to set history with an eighth straight gold in a team sport. The Americans enter the game with a loaded roster of the sport’s biggest names, starting with A’ja Wilson and including Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Breanna Stewart, and Sabrina Ionescu, among others. The USA enters the medal round off an 88-74 win against Nigeria (that wasn’t as close as that score suggests).

Australia has a roster filled with WNBA players in their own right, led by Sami Whitcomb of the Seattle Storm (14.3 points and 6 assists a game) and Alanna Smith, who played her college ball at Stanford and is currently a member of the Minnesota Lynx (12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds a game). Australia has looked better and better each game in France and put it all together in an 85-67 win over Serbia in the quarterfinals.

Now comes the rivalry and the big test.

Follow along with all the action here with our live blog, and if you want to watch, turn on NBC or stream on Peacock.

