USA vs Australia live updates: Olympics 2024 women’s basketball score, highlights, analysis, news
The USA is going for its 60th straight win in Olympic women’s basketball competition.
It wouldn’t feel like an Olympics without USA vs. Australia facing off in women’s basketball — Friday in Paris will be the seventh meeting in the last eight Games. The only time these teams didn’t dance was in Rio in 2016.
It’s also hard to call it a true rivalry because the USA has won every meeting on its way to seven straight gold medals. Still, it’s as close to a true rival as the USA may have — these teams met in the gold medal game three straight Olympics between 2000 and 2008 when Australia’s Lauren Jackson fueled the Opals’ run. Behind Jackson, Australia appeared on the Olympic medal stand four times in that stretch.
Friday’s showdown in Paris is another medal round showdown — a semi-finals matchup — and sees the USA going for its 60th consecutive win in Olympics competition, a win would propel the Americans to the gold medal game and a chance to set history with an eighth straight gold in a team sport. The Americans enter the game with a loaded roster of the sport’s biggest names, starting with A’ja Wilson and including Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Breanna Stewart, and Sabrina Ionescu, among others. The USA enters the medal round off an 88-74 win against Nigeria (that wasn’t as close as that score suggests).
Australia has a roster filled with WNBA players in their own right, led by Sami Whitcomb of the Seattle Storm (14.3 points and 6 assists a game) and Alanna Smith, who played her college ball at Stanford and is currently a member of the Minnesota Lynx (12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds a game). Australia has looked better and better each game in France and put it all together in an 85-67 win over Serbia in the quarterfinals.
Now comes the rivalry and the big test.
Follow along with all the action here with our live blog, and if you want to watch, turn on NBC or stream on Peacock.
Diana Taurasi knows it’s not just the entire nation of Australia that will be rooting against her on Friday in Paris — so will her wife.
That’s because she’s married to Australian basketball legend Penny Taylor.
“It’s going to be a home divided...” Taurasi said. “I hope she wants Australia to win. She gave that team a world championship. She was MVP of the world. You know, she has such an admiration for being Australian and for that team... being a part of it for so, so long...
“We know how hard that game is going to be. It’s never easy.”
However, the USA has always won, beating the Aussies in six of the last seven Olympics (they didn’t face off in 2016 in Rio). Taurasi has been part of four of those American wins.
She wants to make it five and have the chance to play for another gold medal. Even if that won’t make her wife happy.
USA Women’s Basketball has looked expectedly dominant during the Paris Olympics, rolling to a 4-0 record with an average margin of victory of 18 points a game. They have done it behind the best women’s player walking the face of the earth in A’ja Wilson, plus incredible high-end depth and experience behind her.
That depth of talent can suppress the USA players’ individual stats a little, a sacrifice players have willingly made to chase gold. Still, we like numbers, so let’s break down the Team USA statistical leaders through four games:
Points per game
1. A’Ja Wilson 20.3
2. Breanna Stewart 18.5
3. Jackie Young 10.3
Rebounds per game
1. A’Ja Wilson 10
2. Breanna Stewart 5.8
3. Napheesa Collier 5.8
Assists per game
1. Chelsea Grey 5.5
2. Alyssa Thomas 4
3. Sabrina Ionescu 4
Field goal percentage
1. Brittney Griner 70%
2. Breanna Stewart 63.8%
3. A’Ja Wilson 61.8%