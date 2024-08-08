 Skip navigation
USA vs Serbia live updates: Olympics 2024 men’s basketball score, highlights, analysis, news

Nikola Jokic stands between the USA and a chance to play for gold.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
2024 Olympics - Men's Basketball: USA v Serbia

LILLE, FRANCE - JULY 28: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Serbian Men’s National Team and Joel Embiid #11 of Team USA look on during the game on July 28, 2024 at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Paris, France. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Team USA is playing for medals now — no easy games are left.

Standing between Team USA and the chance to play for a fifth straight gold medal is Nikola Jokic.
.
USA Basketball faces off against Serbia in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics on Thursday — and you can follow along right here with constant updates in this live blog.

“We are playing against an exceptional team. I think it is the best team in national team’s basketball history,” Serbian coach Svetislav Pesic said of the USA on Wednesday.

The USA has looked true to Pesic’s words, rolling to a 4-0 record during the Paris Olympics with an average margin of victory of 24.75 points a game. Anthony Edwards has had a breakout Olympics and leads the Team USA in scoring averaging 16.8 points a game, followed by the USA Basketball’s new all-time leading scorer in Kevin Durant at 14.8 points a game. LeBron James has been the USA MVP, averaging 13.8 points, 7.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds a game.

While the USA has beaten Serbia twice in the past 22 days by a combined 52 points — once in an exhibition in Abu Dhabi and once in the opening group stage game of the Paris Olympics — this matchup will be a bigger challenge. In that Olympics meeting, Serbia played the USA even when three-time NBA MVP Jokic was on the court but were -26 in the less than 10 minutes he sat. Jokic sat very little in Serbia’s come-from-behind quarterfinals win over Australia on Tuesday and may not rest a second in this game. Throw in better play from the Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic and this will be the USA’s toughest test.

Win this game and the USA will advance to face Germany or France in the gold medal game on Saturday.

Follow along with all the action here with our live blog, and if you want to watch, turn on the USA Network or stream on Peacock.

Updates
USA basketball stats leaders during Paris Olympics
By
Kurt Helin
  

USA Basketball has looked dominant during the Paris Olympics, rolling to a 4-0 record with an average margin of victory of 24.75 points a game. They have done that largely with depth and defense — Steve Kerr can bring five NBA All-Stars in with his second unit.

That depth of talent can suppress the USA players’ individual stats, a sacrifice players have willingly made to chase gold. Still, we like numbers, so let’s break down the Team USA statistical leaders through four games:

Points per game
1. Anthony Edwards 16.8
2. Kevin Durant 14.8
3. LeBron James 13.8

Rebounds per game
1. Anthony Davis 7.3
2. Jayson Tatum 6
3. LeBron James 5.8

Assists per game
1. LeBron James 7.8
2. Devin Booker 4
2. Anthony Davis 2.5

Field goal percentage
1. LeBron James 67.6%
2. Anthony Edwards 62.5%
3 (T). Kevin Durant 60%
3 (T). Jrue Holiday 60%
3 (T). Tyrese Haliburton 60%