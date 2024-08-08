USA vs Serbia live updates: Olympics 2024 men’s basketball score, highlights, analysis, news

Team USA is playing for medals now — no easy games are left.

Standing between Team USA and the chance to play for a fifth straight gold medal is Nikola Jokic.

.

USA Basketball faces off against Serbia in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics on Thursday — and you can follow along right here with constant updates in this live blog.

“We are playing against an exceptional team. I think it is the best team in national team’s basketball history,” Serbian coach Svetislav Pesic said of the USA on Wednesday.

The USA has looked true to Pesic’s words, rolling to a 4-0 record during the Paris Olympics with an average margin of victory of 24.75 points a game. Anthony Edwards has had a breakout Olympics and leads the Team USA in scoring averaging 16.8 points a game, followed by the USA Basketball’s new all-time leading scorer in Kevin Durant at 14.8 points a game. LeBron James has been the USA MVP, averaging 13.8 points, 7.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds a game.

While the USA has beaten Serbia twice in the past 22 days by a combined 52 points — once in an exhibition in Abu Dhabi and once in the opening group stage game of the Paris Olympics — this matchup will be a bigger challenge. In that Olympics meeting, Serbia played the USA even when three-time NBA MVP Jokic was on the court but were -26 in the less than 10 minutes he sat. Jokic sat very little in Serbia’s come-from-behind quarterfinals win over Australia on Tuesday and may not rest a second in this game. Throw in better play from the Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic and this will be the USA’s toughest test.

Win this game and the USA will advance to face Germany or France in the gold medal game on Saturday.

Follow along with all the action here with our live blog, and if you want to watch, turn on the USA Network or stream on Peacock.

