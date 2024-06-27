2024 NBA Draft Tracker: Round-by-round picks, analysis, trades for every second-round selection

Two notes on the Denver Nuggets that are not NBA draft related but still worth passing long.

First, as expected (and reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic), Denver’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is declining his $15.4 player option for next season. The Nuggets want to re-sign him but KCP can get a three- or four-year deal starting a little above $20 million a season and wants to lock that up. Caldwell-Pope will have options as other playoff teams will come calling.

Second (also reported by Charania), the Nuggets and point guard Jamal Murray are working toward a four-year, $209 million max extension. That deal makes sense for both sides.

--------------------------------------------------

WE HAVE A TRADE

This might be the biggest trade of the past two days (at least so far, and not counting the Bridges trade to New York, which wasn’t really a draft trade):

The Toronto Raptors are acquiring guards Davion Mitchell and Sasha Vezenkov, plus the 45th pick today, from the Raptors for wing Jalen McDaniels. Toronto picks up two quality guards (Mitchell has a lot of fans around the league, and Vezenkov was a standout in Europe who didn’t mesh with the Kings but is talented and might find a better comfort level in Toronto), plus a pick in this. Sacramento frees up a roster spot with this move, clearing the runway for a future deal

The deal gets the Kings under the luxury tax and opens a roster spot. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2024

--------------------------------------------------

WE HAVE A TRADE

The Warriors are acquiring guard Lindy Waters III from the Thunder in exchange for the No. 52 pick in this draft. Reports out of the Bay Area say Golden State plans to hold on to Waters as a deep bench player they can try to develop.

Oklahoma City is trading Lindy Waters III to Golden State for No. 52 pick, sources say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2024

--------------------------------------------------

WE HAVE A TRADE

The Atlanta Hawks are trading A.J. Griffin to the Houston Rockets in exchange for the No. 44 pick on Day 2 of the NBA draft. The Rockets add shooting — Griffin is a career 37% shooter from beyond the arc — and a player they like more than anyone they were going to pick up at 44. The Hawks save $3.9 million and get a pick for a player they can take a flier on.

ESPN Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are trading F AJ Griffin to the Houston Rockets for the 44th pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft. Griffin, 20, was a 2022 first-round pick out of Duke. pic.twitter.com/IhjHKnCxCd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2024

--------------------------------------------------

WE HAVE A TRADE

It feels like there will be a lot of trades on Day 2 of the NBA draft. In what is largely a salary dump move for Minnesota, it is sending Wendell Moore Jr. and the No. 37 pick in this draft from the Timberwolves for the No. 53 pick. Moore is owed $2.5 million this season but will have a hard time sticking in Detroit unless he suddenly develops a 3-point shot.

Minnesota is trading Wendell Moore Jr. and the No. 37 pick in today's Day 2 of NBA draft to Detroit, sources say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2024

--------------------------------------------------

Welcome to the second day of the 2024 NBA Draft—and we do mean day. This round of the NBA draft was originally supposed to be an evening affair like Wednesday night’s first round, the NBA picked its date and locked it in. Then, the presidential debate was scheduled, forcing the league to rethink the time. So, we have a 4 p.m. Eastern start.

Everyone seems to be waiting for the news about Bronny James’s selection in the second round. The smart bet is near the end of the round, but we will see.

It can be hard to keep up with all the picks and trades on draft night, and that’s why we are here. This will be a life-changing night for the players selected and a franchise-changing night for some teams, even if we don’t know it right away.

This 2024 NBA Draft Tracker will have it all: breakdowns of every pick, every trade — complete with an analysis of how that player fits (or doesn’t) with his new surroundings. Stick with us and you won’t miss a thing.

If you want a recap of Round 1 click here, and we also have a list of the best players still available and a breakout of the teams that found the best fits for their roster in the first round.