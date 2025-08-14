New Number, New Mindset, New Chapter: How Jaren Jackson Jr. is leading the Grizzlies forward

The past year was inarguably tumultuous for the Memphis Grizzlies. With just nine games remaining in the regular season, the team fired head coach Taylor Jenkins. Ja Morant missed significant time due to injury, the Grizzlies were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Thunder, and Desmond Bane was traded in June.

Two-time NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. is ready for a fresh start. The versatile power forward, who signed a five-year contract extension with Memphis in July, has been with the team since he was drafted fourth overall in 2018 — making him the longest tenured player on the Grizzlies roster.

As he enters his eighth year with the team, Jackson Jr. is embracing a new beginning — symbolized by a jersey change. He’ll wear number 8 this season, a tribute to his father Jaren Jackson Sr., who played 12 years in the NBA, and an homage to a deeper source — one that fuels his every move both on and off the court.

In the conversation below, the Grizzlies veteran reveals what he learned from this past season, the deeper meaning behind the No. 8, and the lesson from his father that’s left a lasting impact on his journey. Jackson Jr. also gives a preview of what approach the Grizzlies are taking as they head into the new season, and shares what he wants the franchise to be known for.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Mary Omatiga: You’ve had a few months to step back and reflect. What did this past season teach you?

Jaren Jackson Jr.: I think you’re always supposed to stay level through a season. There’s going to be ups and downs, but it’s important to keep it [level]. That’s something that Des [Desmond Bane] would talk about all the time — no ebbs and flows, just constant, steady motion. That’s the main thing I learned. We had everything going in the season. We had ups, we had downs, we had some regular, some crazy stuff. I’m going to take all of that into the next season.

How about personally? What did it teach you about yourself?

Jackson Jr.: X and O-wise, it taught me to deal with double teams better and understand that I’m going to attract a lot of attention — more than I did in previous years. There’s no hiding anymore. You’re going to get prepared for it in a big way, which is an honor. It’s just something I’m learning more [about]. I’m asking the OGs, and asking my dad how to deal with it. I’m watching film with my trainers and my coaches, and just being a sponge more than ever, because at first you’re just learning more about what it is to be in the league, but now you’re learning other things — you need them.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MARCH 27: Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 27, 2025 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

You’re changing jersey numbers this season. What led to this decision, and was it something you’d been thinking about for a while?

Jackson Jr.: It’s interesting. I don’t really make decisions — I don’t like mulling over things. I feel like decisions are better flowed, or flowing. I have my best decisions when I’m riding the bike. I ride the bike a lot. This was midseason, I was riding the bike, and I had this idea where I just was connected to eight. I’ve worn eight before — in the McDonald’s game — and my dad has worn it. It gave a new beginnings kind of approach.

My energy source of everything when I first got into the league was more [about] proving people wrong. Now it’s just about discipline. Now it’s about habits. I think that’s a much more sustainable energy source. I think discipline is really going to be the thing that takes you to that next level. I’m just really attracted to that, and that’s a new beginning in itself. It’s something me and my dad both share, and it all fits.

When I had the idea, it honestly didn’t take me long to communicate that I’m changing [my number]. When I told my family, I told them that I had changed it — I didn’t tell them that I was thinking about it. I wanted to be all me, all on my own.

What did the No. 13 represent for you, and what does the No. 8 represent for you now?

Jackson Jr.: When I picked 13, people were like, “No, don’t pick 13. "

I was like, well, because you said no, now I’m going to pick it. I wanted to make it my own. It’s not bad luck if you flip it. That was my goal.

Eight just means a new beginning — a fresh start, a fresh mindset — which I feel like I’ve been on for a while, but I feel like this symbolizes it. Practice what you preach. New beginnings. Born again. This is the path we’re on, and it makes sense. I’m going to year eight. My dad wore eight. It just kind of fits. It was always meant to be this, for real.

Earlier, you mentioned “energy source”. Can you talk about how this has impacted your motivation?

Jackson Jr.: I feel like I don’t really need any extra motivation, but if you’re going to change your life around, you never want to get caught saying that you’ll change it around a second time — because that just means you didn’t change it the first time. It kind of puts it on front street, like, look, you have to practice what you preach a little bit and just be committed.

It’s nothing to do with on the court — I know I’m going to work hard — but it’s just more about doing it every day and not missing anything. Just really being that disciplined. I get that you might have to take a day off here and there, and I know I don’t always do the best with taking those. I probably need to do a better job of actively taking vacations, because that’s important to actually recover.

There are times I might go a little hard, but it depends on how you look at it. It depends on who you are. But it’s about just being more committed to yourself and signing that contract with yourself.

MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 26: Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2025 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Your dad wore the number eight when he played for the Clippers. What was his reaction when you told him?

Jackson Jr.: Honestly, he was probably a little thrown off. He wore a lot of numbers, so he was probably like, “Umm, okay... like, why?” at first. And I understood that — it kind of came out of nowhere.

But he loves it. In the grand scheme, it looks nice. I called everybody and showed them the jersey, so they could really see it, and they were like, “Oh, okay, I get it now,” and I’m like, Y’all don’t even know. But you know, it was dope to see.

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 6: Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies and former NBA player Jaren Jackson Sr. talk during the Toronto Raptors practice as part of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 6, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California.

You’ve talked a lot about how much your dad means to you. What’s one thing you that you can say you learned from him directly?

Jackson Jr.: “The journey is success.”

It’s a phrase that’s on his business card. As a kid, I always thought it was just so basic — I was too young to understand it. But now I get it. The journey is a success in itself. It’s about the process.

If you just keep making it about the process the whole time, eventually you’re going to get to a point where you really fall in love with it — to the point where it doesn’t feel like a process.

You’ve been intentional about carving out your own path—something we’ve seen through your foundation, “Much Required”, inspired by the Bible verse your grandmother always says. What does that saying mean to you today?

Jackson Jr.: It was such an important thing for me growing up. That verse has never changed. It’s always reared its head almost in an “I told you so” kind of way, if you ever wanted to forget about it, because there is always much required.

I’ve been given a lot. I’ve earned a lot. I’ve been taught a lot. I have a circle of people who consistently want me to be great — from coaches to family, to a bunch of different people, to creatives. I mean, the list goes on. I have a great team, and they know much is required of me. Much is required of them as well, and they do a great job.

MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 18: Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during the 2025 SoFi Play-In Tournament on April 18, 2025 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

You’re entering your eighth season with the Grizzlies. As someone who grew up moving around a lot, what does it mean for you to be able to have this longevity — to be able to call Memphis home?

Jackson Jr.: This is a blessing. Not everybody gets this — definitely not with the same team. The average time span of getting out of the league is short. It’s probably like three years, maybe even less.

So I think anytime I’m able to get to a point where I’m nearing double digits and I’m still on the same team — my teammates have so much trust in me. It’s crazy. My GM, my coaches, everybody who’s worked with me — we’ve all worked for this point, and now this is a new base. There’s way more to do, but it’s a good starting point.

What is the identity of this team this year, and is the mindset or purpose different?

Jackson Jr.: Just extremely disciplined. I don’t know if there’s much else to say except that, because I think we want it more than ever. I think you’ll hear from us more about that on media day. But that is what we are. We’re disciplined now. We’ve always been disciplined, but now that’s just kind of the mantra.

DENVER, CO - APRIL 11: Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball while Christian Braun #0 of the Denver Nuggets plays defense on April 11, 2025 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Can you talk a little bit more about what that discipline looks like?

Jackson Jr.: It’s a lot of holding each other accountable. You don’t have to come in at 6 a.m. to work out. It’s not about proving some crazy point about what time you [show up] — it’s about doing something every day. If you have to do something with your mind, your body, on the court, off the court — whatever you have to do to be ready to play at seven, you do that. I trust that we’re all going to have each other’s backs through it.

I don’t think there’s one thing you ever have to work on; I think you work on all things, and then things just mesh. But if we hold each other accountable and have fun while we’re doing this —we’re older now, we’re in a new stage of life, especially for the people who have been with me from the start. We see it. We see what’s going on.

A lot of people are fathers now. A lot of people are married. A lot of people — their lives have changed. They’re different. And that’s going to translate on the court, in the locker room, when we need it most, in every way.

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 5: Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket during the game against the Detroit Pistons on April 5, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

When people talk about Grizzlies basketball, what do you want them to say about this team in this new chapter?

Jackson Jr.: That we bring it every night. That’s what I want to be known for. I don’t want to be known for anything else... we bring it every night.