After missing five games, Nikola Jokic returns with triple-double sparking Nuggets win over Bucks

Nikola Jokic had missed five games with an ankle issue but didn’t miss a beat in his return. Just check out this pass.

JOKIC DIME OF THE YEAR???!



ARE YOU KIDDING ME.

Jokic returned to the court with a 39-point triple-double to lift the Nuggets to a win over the shorthanded Bucks (no Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard).

Nikola Jokić missed 5 games.



He returned with 39, 10 and 10 to lift the @nuggets.



Absolute.

Machine.

With this performance, Jokic made a little history.

4 players have had 30 triple-doubles in a season.



Russell Westbrook (3x)

Oscar Robertson

Wilt Chamberlain



And now, Nikola Jokić.

After the game, Jokic spoke about the ankle that kept him sidelined, via Bennett Durando of the Denver Post.

“It was just smart [to be out]. I couldn’t really jump on my left leg. So it was really painful, and it was just better to feel good. I don’t want to be on the floor and feel nervous because I cannot play how I want to play and on the level I want to play.”

Michael Porter Jr. pitched in 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who hold on to the third seed in the West, a game ahead of the Lakers and 1.5 games behind the second-seeded Rockets.

Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 26 points. Milwaukee remains fifth in the East, 1.5 games behind Indiana for the four seed and home court in the first round.