After missing five games, Nikola Jokic returns with triple-double sparking Nuggets win over Bucks

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Tristian Vukcevic and Justin Champagnie flourish for the Wizards
Tennis: Miami Open
Alexandra Eala and Arthur Fils pull off major upsets at Miami Open
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet
Deion Sanders’ push for NFL-style intersquad scrimmages at college level gains momentum with coaches

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nflpa_250326.jpg
NFL golf highlights: NFLPA Golf Classic, Final Day
oly_fswom_worlds_levitoshort_250326.jpg
Levito back at worlds, third after short program
oly_fswom_worlds_liuintv_250326.jpg
Liu credits state of mind following short program

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Tristian Vukcevic and Justin Champagnie flourish for the Wizards
Tennis: Miami Open
Alexandra Eala and Arthur Fils pull off major upsets at Miami Open
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet
Deion Sanders’ push for NFL-style intersquad scrimmages at college level gains momentum with coaches

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nflpa_250326.jpg
NFL golf highlights: NFLPA Golf Classic, Final Day
oly_fswom_worlds_levitoshort_250326.jpg
Levito back at worlds, third after short program
oly_fswom_worlds_liuintv_250326.jpg
Liu credits state of mind following short program

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

After missing five games, Nikola Jokic returns with triple-double sparking Nuggets win over Bucks

  
Published March 27, 2025 02:07 AM
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Nikola Jokic had missed five games with an ankle issue but didn’t miss a beat in his return. Just check out this pass.

Jokic returned to the court with a 39-point triple-double to lift the Nuggets to a win over the shorthanded Bucks (no Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard).

With this performance, Jokic made a little history.

After the game, Jokic spoke about the ankle that kept him sidelined, via Bennett Durando of the Denver Post.

“It was just smart [to be out]. I couldn’t really jump on my left leg. So it was really painful, and it was just better to feel good. I don’t want to be on the floor and feel nervous because I cannot play how I want to play and on the level I want to play.”

Michael Porter Jr. pitched in 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who hold on to the third seed in the West, a game ahead of the Lakers and 1.5 games behind the second-seeded Rockets.

Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 26 points. Milwaukee remains fifth in the East, 1.5 games behind Indiana for the four seed and home court in the first round.

Mentions
DEN_Jokic_Nikola.jpg Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets Primary Logo Denver Nuggets