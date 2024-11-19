 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

1995 United States Amateur Championship
Remembering Reg Murphy, former USGA president who once survived an abduction
BMW championship
A being a New York tourist during surgery rehab, Ludvig Åberg returns to defend RSM title
Indiana Pacers v Orlando Magic
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Weekly: Franz Wagner ascending to superstardom

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_seattlewideouts_241119.jpg
Is Smith-Njigba now the Seahawks No. 1 WR?
nbc_rfs_anthonyrichardson_241119.jpg
Lions will bring Richardson back down to Earth
nbc_rfs_giantstanking_241119.jpg
DeVito starting at QB for Giants ‘is a tank job’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

1995 United States Amateur Championship
Remembering Reg Murphy, former USGA president who once survived an abduction
BMW championship
A being a New York tourist during surgery rehab, Ludvig Åberg returns to defend RSM title
Indiana Pacers v Orlando Magic
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Weekly: Franz Wagner ascending to superstardom

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_seattlewideouts_241119.jpg
Is Smith-Njigba now the Seahawks No. 1 WR?
nbc_rfs_anthonyrichardson_241119.jpg
Lions will bring Richardson back down to Earth
nbc_rfs_giantstanking_241119.jpg
DeVito starting at QB for Giants ‘is a tank job’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Another report Nets expected to be sellers at trade deadline, no player on roster untouchable

  
Published November 19, 2024 06:50 PM

It’s no secret the Brooklyn Nets are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline. Before the season even started, the Brooklyn Nets got their own section in our story about the players most likely to be traded during the season.

That talk has only increased as the season has gotten rolling, something Sam Amick reported on at The Athletic.

The trade deadline is still nearly three months away, but there is plenty of chatter about Brooklyn being the place to go for contending teams looking for upgrades when that crucial time of roster-building finally arrives. League sources say the rebuilding Nets are expected to be open for business, even with this competitive start (5-9; 20th in net rating) in which first-year coach Jordi Fernandez has made good use of the available talent.

Players to watch on the Nets as the trade deadline nears:

• Cam Thomas. Averaging 24.6 points a game Thomas is an old-school gunner who is shooting the rock fairly efficiently (.599 true shooting percentage). He did not agree on an extension with the team this summer.

• Dennis Schroder. Proven veteran point guard averaging 18.1 points and 6.1 assists a game this summer, and has had some big moments in the clutch for Brooklyn.

• Cameron Johnson. A player coveted by a lot of teams looking for depth along the front line, the 6'8" power forward is averaging 16.9 points per game while 38.1% on 3-pointers.

• Dorian Finney-Smith. The veteran forward is averaging 10.9 points a game, is shooting 39.7% from 3 and can defend.

• Nic Claxton. A good rim-protecting big man who signed a four-year, $100 million extension this offseason, there may be a number of teams looking for centers at the deadline and Claxton will draw interest.

• Bojan Bogdanovic. He has yet to set foot on an NBA court this season as he recovers from foot surgery, but once he does and shows he can still play, there are a lot of teams who could use his shooting on the wing.

Not all of them will get traded at the deadline, and GM Sean Marks can afford to hold out for the best deals. Just know the Nets do not plan to hang on to everyone and push to become the No. 9 seed, they will be selling at the trade deadline. Just don’t expect a discount.

Mentions
Dorian Finney-Smith.png Dorian Finney-Smith Cam Thomas.png Cam Thomas Nicolas Claxton.png Nic Claxton Cameron Johnson.png Cameron Johnson Bojan Bogdanovic.png Bojan Bogdanovic dennis schroder.jpg Dennis Schroder