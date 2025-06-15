Skip navigation
Giants acquire Rafael Devers from Giants: Fantasy breakdown of the stunning blockbuster deal
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
J.J. Spaun makes 64-foot birdie putt at final hole to win U.S. Open
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Red Sox trade Devers to the Giants in a blockbuster deal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
CLUTCH drive on 17 sets up Spaun’s U.S. Open win
Burns cards COSTLY double-bogey on hole 11
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 4
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Mexico City
June 15, 2025 06:59 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at the Autodromo Hermano Rodrigues in Mexico City.
Related Videos
09:33
Highlights: Xfinity Series, Mexico City on The CW
01:08
SVG: Winning pole in Mexico ‘a cool achievement’
08:54
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Mexico City
04:32
Best moments from NASCAR international races
02:22
Suárez excited ‘to live the moment’ in Mexico City
16:44
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
14:15
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Michigan
01:37
Briscoe on another pole: Hope 3rd time’s the charm
08:19
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Michigan
03:23
Cup drivers recap Nashville race won by Blaney
14:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Nashville on The CW
56
Briscoe edges Hamlin for Cup pole at Nashville
06:36
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Nashville
11:29
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville
01:52
NASCAR May power rankings: Byron hangs in
03:26
Cup drivers recap Charlotte Race won by Chastain
15:32
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Charlotte on The CW
01:18
Briscoe on pole for Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
06:56
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Charlotte
11:22
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte
05:15
Harry Gant’s best moments in NASCAR career
11:37
Kurt Busch’s best moments in the NASCAR Cup Series
05:15
Highlights: Odd moments in NASCAR
03:18
Cup drivers recap All-Star Race won by Bell
16:05
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
09:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
12:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck race at North Wilkesboro
Latest Clips
01:23
CLUTCH drive on 17 sets up Spaun’s U.S. Open win
02:11
Burns cards COSTLY double-bogey on hole 11
07:43
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 4
59
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2
37:51
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8
12:23
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Montreal
02:07
U.S. Open at Oakmont embodies spirit of Pittsburgh
07:22
HLs: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
09:22
McGinley on cold presser: Rory ‘better than that’
01:22
Scott on the prowl for another major win
02:04
U.S. Open Rd. 3 best moments: Burns, Scott on top
06:31
Don’t overlook Spaun on U.S. Open Sunday
01:53
Saturday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
15:41
‘Immensely talented’ Hovland in hunt at U.S. Open
04:27
Backed by ‘Banks of Loch Lomond,’ Wagner takes 17
19:54
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Round 3
04:01
Burns mastering the ‘U.S. Open Par’ at Oakmont
10:32
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 3
21:44
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 4, High Point
02:09
Scottie on ‘outside chance,’ Bennett’s personality
50
Better starts has Kitchen improving after Round 4
40
Vialle back on the Motocross podium at High Point
01:02
Deegan: ‘I make it happen when it counts’
28:01
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 7
12:45
Miller reflects on historic 63 in 1973 U.S. Open
02:59
Expect lower scores as Oakmont softens for weekend
05:00
70-70 ‘out of left field,’ but could Scott win?
01:59
U.S. Open Rd. 2 best moments: Burns, Hovland shock
11:03
Scheffler surprised, frustrated as swing looks off
14:59
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, late Round 2
