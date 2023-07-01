Skip navigation
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
NBA
Brooklyn Nets
Dorian Finney-Smith
Dorian
Finney-Smith
Nets reportedly trade Joe Harris to Pistons for draft picks
This changes the dynamic of Detroit going after Cam Johnson in free agency
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Dorian Finney-Smith
BKN
Small Forward
#28
Dorian Finney-Smith underwent finger surgery Weds.
Spencer Dinwiddie
BKN
Point Guard
#26
Spencer Dinwiddie struggles with shot, scores 12
Dorian Finney-Smith
BKN
Small Forward
#28
Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O’Neale out Sunday
Dorian Finney-Smith
BKN
Small Forward
#28
Dorian Finney-Smith (wrist) available Friday
Dorian Finney-Smith
BKN
Small Forward
#28
Dorian Finney-Smith (wrist) probable Friday
NBA Free Agency Tracker: Every important trade, signing, rumor, and report in one place
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
NBA Draft, trade rumors, news roundup: Middleton opts out, Lakers trying to trade No. 17 pick
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Winners and losers from Bradley Beal trade to Phoenix Suns
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Beal talking to teams, Hornets prefer Ingram to Zion?
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Walker Kessler, Cam Johnson in for Team USA at World Cup; will Jokić play for Serbia?
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
