Chase Sexton to miss Daytona Supercross after practice crash

Chase Sexton will miss Round 8 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, after a practice crash midweek.

A timeline has not been announced for his return to the track.

“Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Chase Sexton will miss Round 8 of Supercross due to injuries to his hip and lower back sustained while prepping for Daytona,” the team posted on social media. “Stay tuned for updates on Chase and his return to racing.”

Sexton’s transition from Red Bull KTM to the Monster Energy Kawasaki team has not gone according to plan.

He won the second Anaheim race in Round 3 of this season, but that is his only podium in 2026. He has three additional top-fives and has swept the top 10, but while the top four riders have accumulated much better finishes, Sexton sits sixth in the championship with a deficit of 27 points, which is more than one complete round.

