Top News

oly_gawbb_worlds_bilesbeam_231008.jpg
Simone Biles closes gymnastics worlds with two more gold medals
oly_gawia_worlds_bilesroutines_231006.jpg
2023 World Gymnastics Championships Results
oly_atmmar_chicago_kiptumWR_231008.jpg
Kelvin Kiptum breaks marathon world record at Chicago Marathon, nears 2-hour barrier

Top Clips

nbc_pl_martinelli_231008.jpg
Martinelli describes Arsenal’s win over Man City
nbc_rugby_tonromehl_231008.jpg
Highlights: Tonga v. Romania, Rugby WC
nbc_pl_whowillwin_231008.jpg
Assessing PL title contenders after Matchweek 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bills' QB Josh Allen calls 'LeBron James' audible, LeBron is curious

  
Published October 8, 2023 12:56 PM
2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers Media Day

A behind the scenes look of the sneakers worn by LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during 2023-24 NBA Media day at UCLA Health Training Center on October 02, 2023 in El Segundo, California.

NBAE via Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills were in London for an intriguing AFC showdown against Jacksonville Sunday, when during their two-minute offense at the end of the first half, Bills QB called the “LeBron James” audible.

That made LeBron curious.

The play resulted in an incomplete pass to Tre Walker, although the Bills did score on the drive.

LeBron had picked the Bills to win this game, which ended up being a misfire as the Jags picked up the 25-20 win behind QB Trevor Lawrence throwing for 315 yards and one touchdown, and Travis Etienne Jr. rushing for 136 yards and two scores.

LeBron had the night off Saturday in the Lakers’ first preseason game and was rested to get up and watch the early NFL start West Coast time on Sunday.

LeBron-James.jpg LeBron James