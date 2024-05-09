 Skip navigation
Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo to undergo surgery for torn Achilles

  
Published May 9, 2024 08:05 AM
Milwaukee Bucks v Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 12: Thanasis Antetokounmpo #43 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 12, 2024 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Thanasis Antetokounmpo — the Milwaukee teammate of and older brother to Giannis Antetokounmpo — must undergo surgery to repair a torn Achilles, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Antetokounmpo played in garbage time of the Bucks’ final playoff game — a Game 6 loss to the Pacers — and was fine. The injury happened during a workout this week, reports The Athletic.

The injury will keep Antetokounmpo from competing this summer with the Greek national team as it tries to qualify for one of the four remaining Olympic berths. With Giannis not playing for the Greek team last summer, Thanasis stepped into a larger role. He also will likely miss most — or more likely all — of next NBA season as well.

Antetokounmpo, 31, has been with the Bucks for five years and played 34 games this season. He has signed a series of one-year contracts with the Bucks to stay with the team — in addition to being close to his brother he is a team and fan favorite — and he was in line to do that again, but do the Bucks want to go that route now knowing he can’t play for a year?

