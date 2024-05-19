 Skip navigation
2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Xander Schauffele birdies 72nd hole to beat Bryson DeChambeau, win PGA Championship
nbc_indy_mclaughlin_240519.jpg
Starting lineup for the 108th Indy 500
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Practice
Gibbs, Wallace, Gragson advance to Sunday’s All-Star Race

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_americasopenrd4hls_240519.jpg
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 4
nbc_indy_penske_240519.jpg
Penske: Team dug deep to sweep Indy 500 front row
nbc_golf_nellykordaintv_240519.jpg
Korda reflects on sixth LPGA win of the season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Knicks Jalen Brunson leaves game with fractured left hand

  
Published May 19, 2024 05:59 PM
2024 NBA Playoffs - Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 19: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks looks on during the game against the Indiana Pacers during Round 2 Game 7 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 19, 2024 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

This last injury just sums up the Knicks playoff run.

As the Knicks tried to make history with a Game 7 comeback at home, news came out that Jalen Brunson had left the game in the second half with a fractured left hand and would not return, the team announced.

He left with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter and went straight back to the Knicks locker room.

The loss of Brunson hit in a game where Josh Hart was playing through an abdominal strain but was not moving like himself, one where OG Anunoby tried to play despite a hamstring strain but could only go for five minutes, and once again, the team was without the injured Mitchell Robinson, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Julius Randle. If the Knicks found a way to come back and advance, they would be without Brunson to start the series Tuesday in Boston.

Brunson had done his best in Game 7 but struggled against the Pacers’ pressure defense, scoring 17 points in Game 7 but on 6-of-17 shooting before he was forced to leave He also had nine assists.

