Knicks Jalen Brunson leaves game with fractured left hand

This last injury just sums up the Knicks playoff run.

As the Knicks tried to make history with a Game 7 comeback at home, news came out that Jalen Brunson had left the game in the second half with a fractured left hand and would not return, the team announced.

He left with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter and went straight back to the Knicks locker room.

The loss of Brunson hit in a game where Josh Hart was playing through an abdominal strain but was not moving like himself, one where OG Anunoby tried to play despite a hamstring strain but could only go for five minutes, and once again, the team was without the injured Mitchell Robinson, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Julius Randle. If the Knicks found a way to come back and advance, they would be without Brunson to start the series Tuesday in Boston.

Brunson had done his best in Game 7 but struggled against the Pacers’ pressure defense, scoring 17 points in Game 7 but on 6-of-17 shooting before he was forced to leave He also had nine assists.

