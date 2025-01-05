Bulls to retire Derick Rose’s No. 1 jersey next season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco Giants v. San Diego Padres
Sheel Seidler, wife of late Padres owner Peter Seidler, sues brother-in-laws for control of the team
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Bills vs Broncos Wild Card Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends & Stats
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Rangers claim young forward Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Kings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nf_nunointv_250106.jpg
Nuno praises Sels’ heroic performance v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolnf_postgamereactions_250106.jpg
Forest have gone ‘to the next level’ this season
nbc_pl_chriswoodintv_250106.jpg
Wood: Gibbs-White ‘is a fantastic player’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco Giants v. San Diego Padres
Sheel Seidler, wife of late Padres owner Peter Seidler, sues brother-in-laws for control of the team
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Bills vs Broncos Wild Card Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends & Stats
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Rangers claim young forward Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Kings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nf_nunointv_250106.jpg
Nuno praises Sels’ heroic performance v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolnf_postgamereactions_250106.jpg
Forest have gone ‘to the next level’ this season
nbc_pl_chriswoodintv_250106.jpg
Wood: Gibbs-White ‘is a fantastic player’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Bulls to retire Derick Rose’s No. 1 jersey next season

  
Published January 5, 2025 10:26 AM

Saturday was Derrick Rose day for the Bulls, as they planned to celebrate the Chicago native and fan favorite who won an MVP award for the team — but the team is taking that one more step.

The Chicago Bulls will retire Derrick Rose’s No. 1 jersey at a ceremony next season, the team announced (the date and other details are still to be worked out). Here is when Rose learned his jersey would go up to the rafters.

“Derrick is both a hometown hero and a symbol of an entire era of Bulls basketball,” Bulls chairman/owner Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “Retiring a jersey recognizes a player’s impact beyond on-court achievements. It honors individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the organization and forged deep, lasting connections with fans. It recognizes that emotional bond and the great influence a player has had on the team and organization’s identity. We are proud to add Derrick to the elite group of players – Jerry Sloan, Bob Love, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen – whose jerseys have been officially retired by the Chicago Bulls.”

Rose was born and raised in Chicago, a player with deep ties to the city. Chicago drafted him with the No. 1 pick in 2008, and he went on to win Rookie of the Year that season. He was a three-time All-Star for the team and the youngest MVP in league history when he won it in 2011, the season he led the Bulls to a 62-20 season. The following year, the Bulls looked like a title contender, going 50-12 in a lockout-shortened season, but in the opening game of the playoffs that season Rose tore his ACL, and nothing was ever the same.

That never diminished the love for Rose in Chicago.

It’s fitting his number will go into the rafters of the United Center next season.

Mentions
Chicago Bulls Primary Logo Chicago Bulls