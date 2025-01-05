Bulls to retire Derick Rose’s No. 1 jersey next season

Saturday was Derrick Rose day for the Bulls, as they planned to celebrate the Chicago native and fan favorite who won an MVP award for the team — but the team is taking that one more step.

The Chicago Bulls will retire Derrick Rose’s No. 1 jersey at a ceremony next season, the team announced (the date and other details are still to be worked out). Here is when Rose learned his jersey would go up to the rafters.

The moment Pooh learned his number is officially going in the rafters 🥹 pic.twitter.com/D8JZjXhdtG — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 4, 2025

“Derrick is both a hometown hero and a symbol of an entire era of Bulls basketball,” Bulls chairman/owner Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “Retiring a jersey recognizes a player’s impact beyond on-court achievements. It honors individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the organization and forged deep, lasting connections with fans. It recognizes that emotional bond and the great influence a player has had on the team and organization’s identity. We are proud to add Derrick to the elite group of players – Jerry Sloan, Bob Love, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen – whose jerseys have been officially retired by the Chicago Bulls.”

Rose was born and raised in Chicago, a player with deep ties to the city. Chicago drafted him with the No. 1 pick in 2008, and he went on to win Rookie of the Year that season. He was a three-time All-Star for the team and the youngest MVP in league history when he won it in 2011, the season he led the Bulls to a 62-20 season. The following year, the Bulls looked like a title contender, going 50-12 in a lockout-shortened season, but in the opening game of the playoffs that season Rose tore his ACL, and nothing was ever the same.

That never diminished the love for Rose in Chicago.

"You're not only the MVP... you're the people's CHAMP."



- Joakim Noah to DRose 💯 pic.twitter.com/RNRYwDJJqZ — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2025

It’s fitting his number will go into the rafters of the United Center next season.