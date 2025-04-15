Hawks vs. Magic Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 15

It’s Tuesday, April 15, and the Atlanta Hawks (40-42) and Orlando Magic (41-41) are all set to square off from Kia Center in Orlando.

The Hawks are currently 19-22 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Magic have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. Orlando and Atlanta split the season series 2-2 with two meetings over the last seven days, resulting in a 1-1 split.

The winner of this game will be the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and play the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in the first round. The loser of this game will have to play the winner of Chicago versus Miami, which is the No. 9 and No. 10 seeded matchup for a chance to be the No. 8 seed and play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Hawks vs. Magic live today

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Kia Center

City: Orlando, FL

Network/Streaming: TNT / truTV / Max

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-dayNBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Hawks vs. Magic

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Hawks (+179), Magic (-216)

Spread: Magic -5.5

Over/Under: 219 points

That gives the Hawks an implied team point total of 108.51, and the Magic 111.38.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Hawks vs. Magic game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (whale_capper) and Raphielle Johnson (@raphiellej) have different picks against the spread:

Dinsick likes Orlando: “The Magic have the keys to truly expose the defensive weaknesses of the Hawks small lineup.”

Johnson likes Atlanta: “Orlando’s injuries on the perimeter could prove problematic in this matchup and I think Trae Young goes off.”

Dalzell likes the 1Q Under 55.5: “The first quarter Unders went 4-2 in the play-in tournament last season and these teams know each other very well, especially over the past week.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawks & Magic game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 219.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawks vs. Magic on Tuesday

The Magic have won their last 6 games against teams with records worse than their own

The Under is 9-6 in the Magic’s divisional matchups this season

The Magic have covered in their last 3 games as a home favorite

The Hawks beat the Magic on the final day but plenty of players were rested on that occasion. With both sides back to naming their starters, the Magic are fancied to cover the spread against the Hawks, who lost by seven points on their last visit to Orlando.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

