Chicago’s Angel Reese out for remainder of rookie season due to wrist injury

  
Published September 7, 2024 09:55 PM
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 06: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky celebrates her team taking a big lead in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks at Wintrust Arena on September 6, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

In a surprise announcement, Chicago Sky record-setting rookie Angel Reese announced she would miss the final weeks of the season due to a wrist injury.

The Chicago Sky confirmed the news.

Reese, the No. 7 pick out of LSU, set the WNBA record for most rebounds in a season with 446, and averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds a game in her rookie campaign. She set a WNBA record with 15 consecutive double-doubles and finished with 26 total for the season. She helped push the Chicago Sky into playoff contention (the Sky and Atlanta Dream are tied for the No. 8 seed in the league, the final playoff spot).

Reese — along with Caitlin Clark — have been at the heart of a surge in popularity for the WNBA this season, reflected in record ratings and attendance. Her presence will be missed over the season’s final weeks and potentially the playoffs.