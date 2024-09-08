Chicago’s Angel Reese out for remainder of rookie season due to wrist injury

In a surprise announcement, Chicago Sky record-setting rookie Angel Reese announced she would miss the final weeks of the season due to a wrist injury.

What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol🥲Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed.… pic.twitter.com/re1X85mWR2 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) September 8, 2024

The Chicago Sky confirmed the news.

After undergoing further medical evaluation after the September 6 game against Los Angeles, Angel Reese has been ruled out for the rest of the 2024 season with a wrist injury, the team announced today. The team will provide medical updates later as needed. pic.twitter.com/MbViDUw2Sb — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) September 8, 2024

Reese, the No. 7 pick out of LSU, set the WNBA record for most rebounds in a season with 446, and averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds a game in her rookie campaign. She set a WNBA record with 15 consecutive double-doubles and finished with 26 total for the season. She helped push the Chicago Sky into playoff contention (the Sky and Atlanta Dream are tied for the No. 8 seed in the league, the final playoff spot).

Reese — along with Caitlin Clark — have been at the heart of a surge in popularity for the WNBA this season, reflected in record ratings and attendance. Her presence will be missed over the season’s final weeks and potentially the playoffs.

