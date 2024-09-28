 Skip navigation
Clippers lock down Terance Mann with three-year, $47 million contract

  
Published September 27, 2024 10:17 PM

In the second half of last season, Terance Mann showed the Clippers how valuable he can be as a versatile role player. Friday, the Clippers rewarded him for it.

Mann and the Clippers agreed to a three-year, $47 million contract extension, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and since confirmed by Clippers reporters. That’s starter money for a wing who started 71 of the 75 games he played last season, and has proven durable over his career (something important to the Clippers going into this season). Mann, who turns 28 before the season starts, averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds a game last season, he can do a little bit of playmaking as well.

With Paul George on the East Coast and Kawhi Leonard battling knee issues to start the season, Mann will have the chance to step up and show he is worth this money. While some Clippers fans on social media thought this was an overpay, this will be just about the non-taxpayer mid-level exception going forward under a rising salary cap, a fair price for a solid role player who can fill a lot of holes for the Clippers. It’s also a very tradable contract, should the Clippers look to retool in a couple of years.

This is a good deal for everyone involved.

