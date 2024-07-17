 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Series Championship Qualifying
Rick Hendrick will drive Brickyard 400 pace car in NASCAR’s return to Indianapolis oval
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Indianapolis
SX 2023 Rd 12 Glendale Style Robertson.JPG
Stylez Robertson back in training after 2023 wrist injury, multiple surgeries
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbs_dreamtrade_240717.jpg
Dream trades ahead of the MLB trade deadline
nbc_dps_mlballstargamerecap_240717.jpg
MLB All-Star Game was great, uniforms ‘terrible’
nbc_roto_rbs_alcyyoungfavorite_240717.jpg
Will Tigers trade Skubal at deadline?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Series Championship Qualifying
Rick Hendrick will drive Brickyard 400 pace car in NASCAR’s return to Indianapolis oval
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Indianapolis
SX 2023 Rd 12 Glendale Style Robertson.JPG
Stylez Robertson back in training after 2023 wrist injury, multiple surgeries
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbs_dreamtrade_240717.jpg
Dream trades ahead of the MLB trade deadline
nbc_dps_mlballstargamerecap_240717.jpg
MLB All-Star Game was great, uniforms ‘terrible’
nbc_roto_rbs_alcyyoungfavorite_240717.jpg
Will Tigers trade Skubal at deadline?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Curry’s offense, Davis’ defense sparks dominant 105-79 Team USA win over Jokic, Serbia

  
Published July 17, 2024 03:11 PM
2024 USA Basketball Showcase - USA v Serbia

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JULY 17: Joel Embiid #11, LeBron James #6, Stephen Curry #4 and Derrick White #8 of the United States after an exhibition game between the United States and Serbia ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at Etihad Arena on July 17, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images)

Getty Images

If this proves to be a dress rehearsal of the Olympics opener in 11 days, Steve Kerr and Team USA are looking golden.

Facing its opening game opponent from the Paris Olympics — a dangerous Serbian team with three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic — the USA’s defense clamped down in the second half and shut down the Serbs, which allowed the Americans to get out and run. Which meant the fans in Abu Dhabi got to watch some showtime.

The game was close for 15 minutes but the USA went on a 16-2 run late in the second quarter, another 15-0 early in the third and this turned into a 105-79 blowout American win.

That’s three straight exhibition wins for this “Avengers” American squad, all against teams with legitimate medal aspirations. The USA has dominated these matchups but have yet to fully click together as a team — although the second half was close to that.

This game highlighted more of the things going right for Team USA, things coach Steve Kerr is sticking with.

• The pairing of Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo on the second unit has proved to be unstoppable. In the second half, Adebayo was making Heat coach Erik Spoelstra smile on the bench by draining three 3-pointers on his way to 17 points, while Davis absolutely owned the paint defensively and finished the game with six blocks. This duo off the bench could be the USA’s golden ticket, nobody can match up with them.

• Things also look better when Stephen Curry is doing Stephen Curry things — he led the USA with 24 points and was 6-of-9 from 3.

• Edwards finished with 16 points and continues to be the athletic change-of-pace on a veteran team that is much needed.

• After a bit of a sloppy start, the USA limited the turnovers that had been a problem the first two games. More importantly, they are getting better at recognizing the defenses against them and how to exploit it. European teams in FIBA tend to have their bigs hedge out to slow the ball handler on pick-and-rolls, but the USA has too much talent and will exploit that as long as they move the ball. They did in the second half on plays like this, a thunderous LeBron James alley-oop.

• Joel Embiid looked comfortable in the second half, far more than he had through the first two-and-a-half games this exhibition. His play remains one of the big keys to the USA winning, in part because him playing well allows Kerr to keep Davis and Adebayo together.

• Kerr went with his third starting lineup through three games. The constants have been LeBron, Curry and Embiid but this time Celtics Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday joined him. That could be the starting five Kerr ultimately leans into, although with Kevin Durant replacing Tatum.

• Durant has yet to practice or play with Team USA due to calf soreness but both he and Kerr have said he is close to a return.

• Serbia promised to be the USA’s biggest exhibition test, the team that won the silver medal at the FIBA World Cup last summer then added three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. That the USA pulled away in an exhibition means nothing once the games shift to France and the Olympics open – both teams were careful not to show all their cards in this preview game — but things could not look much better heading to Paris.

Mentions
Jrue Holiday.jpg Jrue Holiday LeBron James.png LeBron James Anthony Davis.png Anthony Davis Stephen Curry.png Stephen Curry Bam Adebayo.png Bam Adebayo Kevin Durant.png Kevin Durant