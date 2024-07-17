Curry’s offense, Davis’ defense sparks dominant 105-79 Team USA win over Jokic, Serbia

If this proves to be a dress rehearsal of the Olympics opener in 11 days, Steve Kerr and Team USA are looking golden.

Facing its opening game opponent from the Paris Olympics — a dangerous Serbian team with three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic — the USA’s defense clamped down in the second half and shut down the Serbs, which allowed the Americans to get out and run. Which meant the fans in Abu Dhabi got to watch some showtime.

The game was close for 15 minutes but the USA went on a 16-2 run late in the second quarter, another 15-0 early in the third and this turned into a 105-79 blowout American win.

That’s three straight exhibition wins for this “Avengers” American squad, all against teams with legitimate medal aspirations. The USA has dominated these matchups but have yet to fully click together as a team — although the second half was close to that.

This game highlighted more of the things going right for Team USA, things coach Steve Kerr is sticking with.

• The pairing of Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo on the second unit has proved to be unstoppable. In the second half, Adebayo was making Heat coach Erik Spoelstra smile on the bench by draining three 3-pointers on his way to 17 points, while Davis absolutely owned the paint defensively and finished the game with six blocks. This duo off the bench could be the USA’s golden ticket, nobody can match up with them.

• Things also look better when Stephen Curry is doing Stephen Curry things — he led the USA with 24 points and was 6-of-9 from 3.

• Edwards finished with 16 points and continues to be the athletic change-of-pace on a veteran team that is much needed.

• After a bit of a sloppy start, the USA limited the turnovers that had been a problem the first two games. More importantly, they are getting better at recognizing the defenses against them and how to exploit it. European teams in FIBA tend to have their bigs hedge out to slow the ball handler on pick-and-rolls, but the USA has too much talent and will exploit that as long as they move the ball. They did in the second half on plays like this, a thunderous LeBron James alley-oop.

• Joel Embiid looked comfortable in the second half, far more than he had through the first two-and-a-half games this exhibition. His play remains one of the big keys to the USA winning, in part because him playing well allows Kerr to keep Davis and Adebayo together.

• Kerr went with his third starting lineup through three games. The constants have been LeBron, Curry and Embiid but this time Celtics Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday joined him. That could be the starting five Kerr ultimately leans into, although with Kevin Durant replacing Tatum.

• Durant has yet to practice or play with Team USA due to calf soreness but both he and Kerr have said he is close to a return.

• Serbia promised to be the USA’s biggest exhibition test, the team that won the silver medal at the FIBA World Cup last summer then added three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. That the USA pulled away in an exhibition means nothing once the games shift to France and the Olympics open – both teams were careful not to show all their cards in this preview game — but things could not look much better heading to Paris.

