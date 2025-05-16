Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 7 Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 18

On Sunday, May 18, the Denver Nuggets (50-32) and Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City for Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Denver kept its championship hopes alive with a Game 6 home win over the Thunder, 119-107. Nikola Jokic recorded 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists in the win, while Jamal Murray added 25 points and Christian Braun 23.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his first back-to-back 30-plus point games since Games 1 and 2 of the series, but it wasn’t enough. The winner of Game 7 will play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

The Nuggets are currently 24-17 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Thunder have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Nuggets vs. Thunder live today

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Time: 3:30PM EST

Site: Paycom Center

City: Oklahoma City, OK

Network/Streaming: ABC / ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Nuggets vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Sunday:



Odds: Nuggets (+241), Thunder (-305)

Spread: Thunder -7.5

Over/Under: 212 points

That gives the Nuggets an implied team point total of 104.9, and the Thunder 108.82.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Nuggets vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Under in Game 7:

“Game 7’s are normally tight and after the first round tend to go Under 60% of the time when you go back the last 3, 5, and 10 years. The first and fourth quarters are grinds and role players tend to pass on shots and defer to the stars, so I lean Jokic and SGA Overs, but everything else tends to point toward Unders in Game 7’s.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nuggets & Thunder game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Nuggets at +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 212.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nuggets vs. Thunder on Sunday

The Thunder are 2-2 in this series when SGA scores 30-plus points and 4-2 in the playoffs

Nikola Jokic has yet to triple-double in the series after three in the first round

Denver is 2-4 on the road during the postseason

Denver beat the Los Angeles Clippers at home in Game 7 of the first round (120-101)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)