Seven top potential Giannis Antetokounmpo landing spots in a trade

Legendary NFL coach Bill Parcells once said, “If you’re thinking about retirement, you’re already retired.” That logic can be applied to a lot of monumental changes we face in life, from relationships to jobs.

It also might apply to a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo split with the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP is reportedly “open-minded” to a trade for the first time, and while that is not yet asking to be moved, it feels like if he’s thinking about asking for a trade, he’s asking for a trade.

What would be the best Antetokounmpo landing spots? All 29 teams will call, but here are seven to keep an eye on.

BEST OFFERS

San Antonio Spurs

If Antetokounmpo is serious about winning another ring as his highest priority, he should push for a trade to San Antonio, pairing with Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox.

With the Greek Freak next to the still-improving Wembanyama, this team would be elite defensively from Day 1 and could be a real threat next year, even in the deep West. There would be a few years when both Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama would be top-10 players in the league at the same time. Then, while Antetokounmpo’s game fades, Wembanyama’s will continue to rise and keep the Spurs in contention for years.

Thanks to the NBA Draft Lottery ping pong balls, the Spurs may be able to put together the best trade package, too. San Antonio can offer this year’s No. 2 pick (which will be Dylan Harper) and the No. 14 pick (Atlanta’s), the reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, plus Harrison Barnes and Keldon Johnson to balance the salaries. The Spurs also have their own 2029 first-round pick that could be part of the package. That package is a jump start on a rebuild.

(Note: The Spurs have leaked that they like Harper and want to keep the pick, and he likely would fit well, but that’s also exactly what they should say even if they are open to trading the pick.)

Houston Rockets

Houston is another team that can offer Antetokounmpo instant contention for a title and send a package of players and picks back to Milwaukee that would fit the haul it seeks.

Houston finished as the No. 2 seed in the West this season and played high-level defense, but showed in the playoffs that it lacked a true No. 1 option on the offensive end. Antetokounmpo fits that bill perfectly — the Rockets’ defense would remain elite, they would be a transition terror off of turnovers and missed shots, and Antetokounmpo gives them a half-court offensive focus.

Houston has optionality, this trade can be structured in many different ways. Houston would be open to trading Alperen Sengun, league sources told NBC Sports, but the Bucks may be higher on a Jalen Green-based trade (depending on how they rate Green). Jabari Smith Jr. is likely part of any deal, and the Rockets have a lot of future first-round picks — their own and others, such as Brooklyn and Phoenix picks — that could be part of the trade. It likely takes a third team to make the math work, but it’s very doable.

Brooklyn Nets

Trading for Antetokounmpo is Brooklyn’s Plan A. They have a lot of future draft picks they can throw into the deal (including No. 8 this year), with Cameron Johnson (and maybe D’Angelo Russell) at the heart of the player package that goes back to Milwaukee.

The bigger question: Is this a trade Antetokounmpo would support? While there have been reports about him seeking a bigger spotlight — and being in New York is a bright spotlight — this would be moving from one team that can’t contend right now despite having him on the roster to another team that would not be ready to contend despite having him on the roster. Still, the Nets must be near the top of the list of contenders.

GLAMOUR FRANCHISES

There are reports that after a dozen years in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo is interested in a bigger market and a brighter spotlight. However, these trades are more complex to construct and might require Antetokounmpo demanding to go to a specific franchise (“Trade me to X or nothing”) to make it happen. Still, here are some teams to watch.

One note: The Bucks do not control their own first-round pick for the next five years after a series of win-now moves (such as trading for Damian Lillard), so they want a lot of picks back as part of any trade. That is an issue when talking to other contenders.

Golden State Warriors

As evidenced by the Jimmy Butler trade, the Warriors are all-in to win another ring during the Stephen Curry era. Landing Antetokounmpo would undoubtedly make them contenders, even in a deep West. That said, the most reliable reports after the Warriors’ Curry-less playoff exit are that Golden State is not likely to be involved in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, the Warriors want to round out the roster around Butler and Curry. That said, never count out Joe Lacob suddenly pushing for it.

If the Warriors get involved, a trade likely consists of a sign-and-trade of Jonathan Kuminga plus other players (Buddy Hield and Gary Payton II are options) and some of their own future first-round picks for Antetokounmpo. How excited the Bucks would be about that depends on their feelings about Kuminga (he is polarizing), and even then it’s not the best offer out there because of the picks. Antetokounmpo would have to push for it. (In theory, the Warriors could extend Jimmy Butler then trade him straight up for Antetokounmpo, but in reality there is no way the Bucks trade for a disgruntled Butler who would not want to be there.)

Miami Heat

Miami is a glamorous destination that has been mid for a couple of years, and needs to shake things up to win now, so they will kick the tires on an Antetokounmpo trade. The problem is that the Heat do not have the draft picks that the Bucks will seek in any rebuild to make this trade likely. Salary-wise, a trade of Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson, and Nikola Jovic works (although the Bucks likely want Tyler Herro over Wiggins), but Miami can only trade one or two future first-rounders — their own in 2030 and beyond — and that’s not going to entice a rebuilding Bucks team.

Still, expect the Heat rumors to swirl because Pat Riley has a way of making things happen.

Los Angeles Lakers/New York Knicks

We’re combining the two biggest market teams in the NBA into one because it’s essentially the same story: Yes they would be interested; Yes they are good enough that adding Antetokounmpo could put them over the top; But no, they do not have the picks and players to pull this trade off.

The Lakers could base a trade around Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, plus other smaller-salaried players (Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht), and likely would have to get a third team involved. However, the real problem is that the Lakers only have one first-round pick they can trade, their own in 2031 (or 2032, after July 1). The Bucks will want multiple first-rounders, ideally from multiple teams (so as not to have all their eggs in one basket, so to speak), and the Lakers can’t offer that.

New York is in the same situation — they traded every pick they could last year to Brooklyn in the Mikal Bridges deal and have no first-rounders they can offer that will interest the Bucks. A trade could be constructed around OG Anunoby and others, but a deal with New York doesn’t bring the young players and picks the Bucks will seek.

