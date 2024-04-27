Damian Lillard suffers strained Achilles, in walking boot and may miss Game 4

On the final play of regulation in Milwaukee’s overtime loss to Indiana Friday night, Damian Lillard strained his Achilles. While he was on the floor through overtime, he did not take a shot and was used more as a decoy to free up red-hot Khris Middleton.

After the game, Doc Rivers confirmed it was an Achilles issue, Lillard was in a walking boot, and the latest reports cast doubt on his ability to play in a critical Game 4 on Sunday.

After the game, Damian Lillard clarified that his Achilles aggravation occurred on this play at the end of regulation and not on the foul by Pascal Siakam in the first quarter.



(You can see Lillard wince as he goes to pick up Patrick Beverley.) pic.twitter.com/M4nnU43Nqa — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 27, 2024

The Bucks are down 2-1 in their first-round series against the Pacers and are playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who suffered a strained calf at the end of the regular season. The Bucks will not rush Antetokounmpo back because of Lillard’s injury, the risks are too great for a more severe injury.

Lillard finished Game 3 with 28 points and while he wasn’t his sharpest (6-of-20 shooting) he hit two critical 3-pointers to give the Bucks the lead in the fourth quarter. If he and Antetokounmpo are out, an incredible load falls on the shoulders of Khris Middleton, and others on that roster are going to have to step up big to keep Milwaukee out of a deep hole.