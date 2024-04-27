 Skip navigation
Top News
Dover Cup starting lineup: Kyle Busch wins the pole
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Practice
Kyle Busch wins Cup pole for Dover Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Erik Jones: G-force in Talladega crash similar to Ryan Blaney’s Daytona crash last summer

Top Clips

nbc_pl_relegation_240427.jpg
Sheffield United relegated after loss at Newcastle
nbc_pl_fulvscryhls_240427.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 35
nbc_pl_wollut_extendedhl_240427.jpg
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Luton Town Matchweek 35

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Practice
Dover Cup starting lineup: Kyle Busch wins the pole
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Practice
Kyle Busch wins Cup pole for Dover Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Erik Jones: G-force in Talladega crash similar to Ryan Blaney’s Daytona crash last summer

Top Clips

nbc_pl_relegation_240427.jpg
Sheffield United relegated after loss at Newcastle
nbc_pl_fulvscryhls_240427.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 35
nbc_pl_wollut_extendedhl_240427.jpg
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Luton Town Matchweek 35

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Damian Lillard suffers strained Achilles, in walking boot and may miss Game 4

  
Published April 27, 2024 01:05 PM
Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Game Three

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 26: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after being injured in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 26, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Getty Images

On the final play of regulation in Milwaukee’s overtime loss to Indiana Friday night, Damian Lillard strained his Achilles. While he was on the floor through overtime, he did not take a shot and was used more as a decoy to free up red-hot Khris Middleton.

After the game, Doc Rivers confirmed it was an Achilles issue, Lillard was in a walking boot, and the latest reports cast doubt on his ability to play in a critical Game 4 on Sunday.

The Bucks are down 2-1 in their first-round series against the Pacers and are playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who suffered a strained calf at the end of the regular season. The Bucks will not rush Antetokounmpo back because of Lillard’s injury, the risks are too great for a more severe injury.

Lillard finished Game 3 with 28 points and while he wasn’t his sharpest (6-of-20 shooting) he hit two critical 3-pointers to give the Bucks the lead in the fourth quarter. If he and Antetokounmpo are out, an incredible load falls on the shoulders of Khris Middleton, and others on that roster are going to have to step up big to keep Milwaukee out of a deep hole.

