Knicks vs. Pacers Game 6 Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, betting trends and stats for May 31

It’s Saturday, May 31, and the New York Knicks (51-31) and Indiana Pacers (50-32) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks won Game 5, 111-94, taking their first home game at home in the series and keeping themselves alive.

It’s win or go home and Indiana is 1-1 at home so far in the series and will need a big game from Tyrese Haliburton or Pascal Siakam after combining for 15 points in the last game. Jalen Brunson led New York with 32 points in Game 5, while Karl-Anthony Towns posted 24 points and 13 rebounds.

The Knicks are currently 24-17 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Pacers have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Knicks vs. Pacers live today

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: TNT | truTV | Max



Game odds for Knicks vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Saturday:



Odds: Knicks (+145), Pacers (-174)

Spread: Pacers -4

Over/Under: 219 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 108.68, and the Pacers 110.77.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Knicks vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Jalen Brunson’s points prop and the Knicks to cover:

“While it might be repetitive or boring, I am going back to the well on Jalen Brunson Over 29.5 to 30.5 points. Brunson has been a money-maker to the Over, scoring 32, 31, 23, 36, and 43 points over this series — going 4-1 to the Over. In an elimination game with a chance for the NBA Finals, I see no reason to go Under.

I lean the Knicks to cover the +4 and keep this close as I gave out Knicks in 6 (+600) and the series to go to 7 games (+220) as a hedge, so with Knicks in 6 over, I need a Knicks victory in Game 6 to secure a profit.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at +4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 219.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks vs. Pacers on Saturday

The Pacers’ average winning margin in 4 wins against the Knicks this season is +7

The Over is 35-31 in the Pacers’ matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

The Knicks are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 road games

The New York Knicks kept the series alive with a convincing 111-94 victory in Game 5 but their Finals dream may be ended in Indiana, where the Pacers have won 18 of their last 20 home matchups against teams with worse records.

