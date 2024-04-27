Tyrese Haliburton drains game-winning floater in OT to cap wild win over Bucks

The best playoff games leave you drained and speechless. This was one of those games.

It ended in overtime on a Tyrese Haliburton and-1 floater in the lane that was the Pacers’ All-Star at his best, creating space and making a play.

HALI... THE AND-1 FLOATER FOR THE LEAD 🔥



Bucks ball with 1.6 seconds remaining on ESPN pic.twitter.com/WoLS03jD61 — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2024

How we got to that moment was one of the wildest endings of the playoffs (and the season, for that matter).

Indiana came out looking like the early-season version of itself—Haliburton and company literally ran right past Milwaukee, moving the ball, knocking down 3s, and playing free. The Pacers built up a 19-point lead, and while the Bucks chipped away at that, getting it down in the single-digits at points, it was still the Pacers by a dozen at the half. Then things got tight in the third quarter and stayed that way through the fourth, setting up the wild ending.

First there was Pascal Siakam, who got the offensive rebound, went to the rim and drew the and-1 with 19.1 seconds remaining.

SIAKAM AND-1 IN THE CLUTCH 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/FoZibKy2Ht — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 27, 2024

The Bucket put the Pacers up three and Siakam could have iced it with the free throw, but he missed the shot. That opened the door for the first of Khris Middleton’s insane shots. (Why the Pacers, up three, did not foul Lopez when he caught the ball or Middleton before he went up to shoot is beyond me — this is why you make a smart foul up three.)

MIDDLETON TIES THE GAME AT 111 🤯🤯🤯



PACERS BALL... 1.4 SECONDS REMAINING ON ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/yXyV8nMQqj — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2024

Middleton’s shot forced overtime, where the combination of sloppy ball and great shotmaking remained wildly entertaining. It was close late when Aaron Nesmith hit what looked like it could be the game-winner with 14.4 seconds left. But that left time for Middleton to do his thing. Again.

KHRIS MIDDLETON AGAIN... HE TIES THE GAME AT 118 🤯🤯🤯



6.7 REMAINING. PACERS BALL. ESPN. https://t.co/YFVr8ct9iq pic.twitter.com/Yko1YyTzDk — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2024

All of that set up the Haliburton game-winner.

It was a game that felt a lot like the Pacers’ season, with a fast start thanks to a fast offense that cooled down. Now, Indiana is a team trying to figure out who it is in a playoff setting. Game 4 becomes critical for the Bucks, and there is no word yet on Antetokounmpo’s status.

Haliburton finished with a triple-double of 18 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds. Myles Turner had 29 points to lead Indiana and added nine rebounds, while Siakam finished with 17 points and Andrew Nembhard — who had a fantastic game — finished with 16.

Middleton stepped up with Antetokounmpo and finished with 42 points and 10 rebounds, while Damian Lillard had 28. Bobby Portis finished with 17 points and 18 rebounds. The Milwaukee bench scored a total of six points (compared to the Pacers 28).