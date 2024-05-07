 Skip navigation
Rudy Gobert comfortably wins his fourth Defensive Player of the Year

  
Published May 7, 2024 07:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets - Game One

DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 04: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets guards Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter during Game One of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 04, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It turns out the Minnesota Timberwolves can defend quite well without Rudy Gobert. Just ask the Denver Nuggets.

That doesn’t mean Gobert didn’t earn recognition for his impressive defensive play this past season — the expected is now official and Gobert has been voted Defensive Player of the Year.

This is Gobert’s fourth time winning the award, the previous three were when he was with Utah. The only other four-time DPOY award winners are Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace.

Gobert anchored the best defense in the NBA this season, but he’s better now than in those previous, Utah iterations. For one, Gobert moves much better now and can step out on the perimeter better than he used to. Plus, his experience has led to brilliant anticipation plays.

Gobert won comfortably, getting 72 first-place votes from the 99-member media panel who cast ballots for the award. Victor Wembanyama was second in the voting and the Heat’s Bam Adebayo placed third. Adebayo deserves to win this award at least once, but it feels like Wembanyama will own it for the next decade or so.

Anthony Davis finished fourth in the voting, very close to Adebayo. Not that it’s going to make him happy.

(As an aside: Domantas Sabonis got a vote? I’m going to assume someone had trouble with the drop-down menu used for voting because otherwise… that’s a choice).

