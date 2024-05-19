 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
Alejandro Tosti drives onto island green at par-4 13th in making eagle Sunday at PGA
Olympic Qualifier Series - Day 4
Jagger Eaton near Olympic skateboarding double after Qualifier Series Shanghai
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
Waiver Wire Watch: Is it Junior Caminero time? Time to add Jeimer Candelario back

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalful1lut0_240519.jpg
Traore’s strike puts Fulham ahead of Luton Town
nbc_pl_evegueyegoal_240519.jpg
Gueye’s free kick deflects in to give Everton lead
nbc_pl_wolredcardsemedo_240519.jpg
Semedo sent off for Wolves against Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
Alejandro Tosti drives onto island green at par-4 13th in making eagle Sunday at PGA
Olympic Qualifier Series - Day 4
Jagger Eaton near Olympic skateboarding double after Qualifier Series Shanghai
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
Waiver Wire Watch: Is it Junior Caminero time? Time to add Jeimer Candelario back

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalful1lut0_240519.jpg
Traore’s strike puts Fulham ahead of Luton Town
nbc_pl_evegueyegoal_240519.jpg
Gueye’s free kick deflects in to give Everton lead
nbc_pl_wolredcardsemedo_240519.jpg
Semedo sent off for Wolves against Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Suns GM Jones makes it clear: Team not trading Durant, Beal, Booker

  
Published May 19, 2024 12:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Kevin Durant #35, Bradley Beal #3 and Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns watch from the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center on November 15, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Timberwolves 133-115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

After the Suns were swept out of the playoffs by the younger, more athletic Timberwolves, many of the offseason questions in Phoneix focused around their big three — would the Suns keep Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal together, or did that group need to be broken up in the name of adding needed depth and defense around the remaining stars?

Suns GM James Jones left no doubt the team is keeping its big three together, speaking on the “The Burns and Gambo Show” on Arizona Sports radio on Friday.

This echoes what the Suns have said all along.

Jones doesn’t really have a choice (and not just because it is what owner Mat Ishbia wants). Booker and Durant played at nearly an All-NBA level this season and the Suns shouldn’t want to trade them (it’s not clear if both of them will make All-NBA, but they drew voter consideration). Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause from the contract the Wizards gave him (Beal waived it once to be traded to Phoneix but isn’t likely to waive it again). Those three are not going anywhere.

That puts pressure on Mike Budenholzer to get more out of this team defensively, turn Jusuf Nurkic into Gobert-light, and better utilize the roster’s depth. If he can coax Booker, Durant, and Beal to take a few more 3-pointers and not live in the midrange, it would help the math game, too.

However, the Suns will roll out many of the same players from their 49-win team in what promises to be a deeper and more challenging West next season. Phoenix is going to have to be better just to hold its position.

Mentions
Devin Booker.png Devin Booker Bradley Beal.png Bradley Beal Kevin Durant.png Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns