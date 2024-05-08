 Skip navigation
Knicks’ center Mitchell Robinson out for remainder of playoffs due to ankle injury

  
Published May 7, 2024 09:34 PM
Sacramento Kings v New York Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks prepares to enter the game during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden on April 04, 2024 in New York City. The Knicks won 120-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, who missed 50 games this season following left ankle surgery, is now out for the remainder of the playoffs due to a “stress injury” in that same ankle, the Knicks announced.

Robinson is looking to rehab the issue rather than have another surgery, reports Fred Katz at The Athletic. However, that would have him be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks, right around the end of the NBA Finals.

Robinson commented on X expressing his frustration, but we can’t publish that here for language reasons.

Robinson’s injury will test the Knicks’ depth along the front line, they are already without forwards Julius Randle (shoulder surgery) and Bojan Bogdanovic (foot surgery). Isaiah Hartenstein will continue to start at center but now Precious Achiuwa will be asked to step up as his backup.

New York leads their series 1-0 against Indiana after a dramatic Game 1 win filled with controversy at the end.

