Knicks’ center Mitchell Robinson out for remainder of playoffs due to ankle injury

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, who missed 50 games this season following left ankle surgery, is now out for the remainder of the playoffs due to a “stress injury” in that same ankle, the Knicks announced.

Robinson is looking to rehab the issue rather than have another surgery, reports Fred Katz at The Athletic. However, that would have him be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks, right around the end of the NBA Finals.

Mitchell Robinson sustained a stress injury to his left ankle and will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) May 8, 2024

Robinson commented on X expressing his frustration, but we can’t publish that here for language reasons.

Robinson’s injury will test the Knicks’ depth along the front line, they are already without forwards Julius Randle (shoulder surgery) and Bojan Bogdanovic (foot surgery). Isaiah Hartenstein will continue to start at center but now Precious Achiuwa will be asked to step up as his backup.

New York leads their series 1-0 against Indiana after a dramatic Game 1 win filled with controversy at the end.