 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
How to watch IMSA sports cars at Laguna Seca: Schedule, TV info, streaming, start times, more
NCAA Hockey: Frozen Four
The San Jose Sharks win the NHL draft lottery and right to No. 1 pick for 1st time in team history
GM7CK9BWIAAAq39.jpeg
No. 1 seed in a bit of trouble entering final day of NCAA women’s regionals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_lewisreport_240507__302738.jpg
Rory embracing the fun in golf before Wells Fargo
nbc_golf_pgaworkscollegiaterd2hl_240507.jpg
HLs: PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Round 2
LagunaSeca.jpg
IMSA at Laguna Seca for Motul Course de Monterey

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
How to watch IMSA sports cars at Laguna Seca: Schedule, TV info, streaming, start times, more
NCAA Hockey: Frozen Four
The San Jose Sharks win the NHL draft lottery and right to No. 1 pick for 1st time in team history
GM7CK9BWIAAAq39.jpeg
No. 1 seed in a bit of trouble entering final day of NCAA women’s regionals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_lewisreport_240507__302738.jpg
Rory embracing the fun in golf before Wells Fargo
nbc_golf_pgaworkscollegiaterd2hl_240507.jpg
HLs: PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Round 2
LagunaSeca.jpg
IMSA at Laguna Seca for Motul Course de Monterey

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jamal Murray fined $100,000 for throwing heat pack on court during live action

  
Published May 7, 2024 08:01 PM

What Jamal Murray did in the second quarter of the Nuggets blowout Game 2 loss was, to use the words of Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, dangerous and inexcusable. The only question was whether the league would hit Murray with a stiff fine or suspend him for a must-win Game 3 for the Nuggets on Friday.

The answer is a $100,000 fine “or throwing multiple objects in the direction of a game official during live play,” the league announced Tuesday.

The incident came in the second quarter when Murray threw the pack on the court under the basket near live play (look at this video, just above the State Farm logo). Previously, he had thrown a towel toward the court but it did not make it into play.

Murray did not speak to reporters after Game 2 and has not commented on his actions.

The fine was always the most likely outcome — despite the danger of what Murray did — because, as referee crew chief Marc Davis said after the game, this would have warranted a technical but not an ejection.

“I was the lead official and I didn’t notice it was on the floor or where it came from until [Karl-Anthony] Towns scored...” Davis said to a pool reporter. “We weren’t aware it had come from the bench. If we would have been aware it came from the bench, we could have reviewed it under the hostile act trigger. The penalty would have been a technical foul.”

Denver will have Murray for Game 3, but he will have to play much better than his 3-of-18 shooting outing in Game 2. Murray is slowed by a calf injury he is playing through, and that, combined with the intense, athletic defense played by the Timberwolves this series, has seen Murray struggle. If he continues to play like that, the defending champions will be on vacation much earlier than expected.

Mentions
Jamal Murray.png Jamal Murray Minnesota Timberwolves Primary Logo Minnesota Timberwolves Denver Nuggets Primary Logo Denver Nuggets