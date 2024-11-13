 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks
Backfield Report: Audric Estime enters Week 11 as Denver’s top back
Karl Smesko
Atlanta Dream hire longtime Florida Gulf Coast coach Karl Smesko to lead team
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz uses his drop shot to overcome physical issues and move back into contention at ATP Finals

Top Clips

nbc_gt_nellykorda_241113.jpg
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: ‘Just play golf’
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_241113.jpg
Thielen, Pacheco lead injuries to track in Week 11
nbc_golf_gt_kordaonclark_241113.jpg
Korda in awe of Clark’s influence on sports

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks
Backfield Report: Audric Estime enters Week 11 as Denver’s top back
Karl Smesko
Atlanta Dream hire longtime Florida Gulf Coast coach Karl Smesko to lead team
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz uses his drop shot to overcome physical issues and move back into contention at ATP Finals

Top Clips

nbc_gt_nellykorda_241113.jpg
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: ‘Just play golf’
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_241113.jpg
Thielen, Pacheco lead injuries to track in Week 11
nbc_golf_gt_kordaonclark_241113.jpg
Korda in awe of Clark’s influence on sports

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Don’t expect Doc Rivers to take fall for Milwaukee Bucks 3-8 start

  
Published November 13, 2024 12:36 PM

There are about 40 million reasons Doc Rivers isn’t going to take the fall for the Bucks’ 3-8 start to the NBA season.

Not that he’s blameless for Milwaukee stumbling out of the gate with the league’s 21st-ranked defense and 17th-ranked offense, but it’s not going to cost him his job. The Bucks are dealing with the aftermath of a series of front office decisions — firing Mike Budenholzer, missing on the Adrian Griffin hire and having to bring in Rivers, changing the identity of the team in trading away Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard — and it’s more likely general manager Jon Horst’s seat gets hot than Rivers. Here is what Eric Nehm and Sam Amick of The Athletic wrote:

For those asking about whether Rivers could be on the hot seat, let’s not forget the Bucks paid him approximately $40 million on a three-and-a-half-year deal less than a year ago. What’s more, Horst is facing pressure because of how these past few seasons have gone, and league sources are skeptical he’d be given the leeway to make another coaching change this soon.

The reality is the Bucks are limited by being over the second luxury tax apron, they may make a few trades around the margins — they are not trading Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard — and they are going to play this season out. Maybe after this season things get shaken up.

In the short term, Milwaukee should — and needs to — string together a few wins. Nine of their next 10 games are against teams .500 or worse (Houston is the lone exception) and they have 5-of-6 at home coming up. This is the chance for the Bucks to get right and turn the season around.

If they don’t do it now, things could spiral and get ugly fast.