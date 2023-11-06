 Skip navigation
College Football Betting Preview Q&As Hub
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Winners and losers from Phoenix championship race
Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 8

Top Clips

Hamlin has emotional postgame moment in Cincinnati
Chiefs limit Dolphins' high-powered offense
Patrick on Cowboys: 'You gotta win these games'

Top News

College Football Betting Preview Q&As Hub
Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 8

Top Clips

Hamlin has emotional postgame moment in Cincinnati
Chiefs limit Dolphins' high-powered offense
Patrick on Cowboys: 'You gotta win these games'

Draymond Green reacts to no call after he is kicked in groin during game

  
Published November 6, 2023 12:22 PM
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers

Nov 5, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being injured on a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Josefczyk-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green was down for a minute against the Cavaliers after Jarrett Allen — accidentally but pretty hard — kicked Green in the groin (to phrase it for polite company).

There was no foul call, no review, no consequences of any kind for Allen. Green, who has faced plenty of consequences when he kicked an opponent in the groin, noticed and said so on his Instagram story.

“The Draymond Green Rule is only a rule when Draymond Green is delivering ... cool.”

Green famously was suspended from Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals for kicking LeBron James in the groin (it was ruled a technical and the accumulation of those led to Green’s suspension), and the Cavaliers won Game 5 and came back to win the series. The series before that, Green was ejected from a game for kicking the Thunder’s Steven Adams in the same area.

This spurred the league to develop the “unnatural act” rule that states offensive players may not extend any part of their body unnaturally into their opponent. That can apply to a player kicking his legs forward on a jump shot to draw contact, or a host of other things, including something exactly like Allen did in the first quarter to Green. It wasn’t intentional but it was a foul.

Green stayed in the game and scored 18 points in the Warriors’ loss to the Cavaliers.

Green likes to point out that he is treated differently in these situations than others, and you can bet this topic will come up again this season.

