 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic gets into it with Wimbledon fans after reaching the quarterfinals
GLF-RYDER CUP-EUROPE-USA
2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain: Why Keegan Bradley, not Tiger Woods to lead team?
Dallas Wings v Las Vegas Aces
WNBA Fantasy schedule breakdown: Week 9

Top Clips

nbc_smx_learncrash_240708.jpg
Lessons to learn from Kroone-Deegan RedBud crash
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenrd1hl_240708.jpg
Highlights: Popert leads U.S. Adaptive Open
nbc_golf_gc_lavonbradley_240708.jpg
Lavner on Ryder Cup captain: ' I love this move’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic gets into it with Wimbledon fans after reaching the quarterfinals
GLF-RYDER CUP-EUROPE-USA
2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain: Why Keegan Bradley, not Tiger Woods to lead team?
Dallas Wings v Las Vegas Aces
WNBA Fantasy schedule breakdown: Week 9

Top Clips

nbc_smx_learncrash_240708.jpg
Lessons to learn from Kroone-Deegan RedBud crash
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenrd1hl_240708.jpg
Highlights: Popert leads U.S. Adaptive Open
nbc_golf_gc_lavonbradley_240708.jpg
Lavner on Ryder Cup captain: ' I love this move’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Duke-bound Cooper Flagg steals show for USA Select Team in scrimmage

  
Published July 8, 2024 09:42 PM
2024 USAB Men's Practice

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 7: Cooper Flagg #31 of the USA Basketball Men’s Team looks on during USAB Men’s Training Camp in Las Vegas on July 7, 2024 in Las Vegas Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — The USA Select Team — the scrimmage sparring partner for the Paris Olympic-bound Team USA — is stacked with young talent from across the NBA: Brandon Miller (Charlotte), Keegan Murray (Sacramento), Amen Thompson (Houston), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami) and Trey Murphy, who is about to get a huge contract from the Pelicans. And that’s just a few names.

Cooper Flagg stole the show Monday from all of them.

The Duke commit who just finished high school has impressed in the parts of two scrimmages the media has witnessed. He has flashed a smooth shooting stroke, a feel for the game, and plenty of athleticism.

We knew Flagg was good, the 6'8" wing is the early projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and had teams thinking he could be a franchise cornerstone. Meaning this is a guy worth tanking for.

How good was he in Monday’s scrimmage? ESPN’s Marc Spears asked an NBA coach on hand.

“I’m confident in my ability and my skill,” Flagg said. “At the end of the day, I’m confident in who I am and what I do.”

He also said he’s getting a lot of encouragement from the veterans on Team USA.

“They’ve all been pretty welcoming…" Flagg said. “They’re just telling me to keep working and stay grounded.”

Flagg now heads to a Duke team that is stacked and will enter next season with high expectations. Flagg looked like a guy ready to live up to those expectations for himself.

Mentions
Cooper Flagg