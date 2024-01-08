 Skip navigation
Embiid sits out Monday practice with knee swelling, unclear if he plays Wednesday

  
Published January 8, 2024 05:10 PM
The person most likely to keep Joel Embiid from repeating as MVP may be Joel Embiid.

Embiid has missed eight games this season, which puts him on pace to play 63 games, two below the NBA’s new threshold of 65 games to qualify for postseason awards. The most recent game he missed was Saturday, when the 76ers lost to the Jazz (who have played well of late winning 10-of-14).

Embiid missed that game and sat out practice Monday due to knee swelling, although coach Nick Nurse said he hopes Embiid can practice Tuesday and then play on Wednesday against the Hawks.

In the games Embiid has missed this season, the 76ers are 2-6.

Embiid is the mid-season NBA frontrunner, playing better than he did a season ago when he won the award. Embiid is averaging 34.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and six assists a game, while shooting 53.5%. Philadelphia has a +12.1 net rating when Embiid is on the court.

Those are MVP-level numbers... if he plays 65+ games.

