U.S. Open - Final Round
Rory McIlroy misses gut-wrenching putts down stretch to lose U.S. Open
U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open prize money: How the $21.5 million purse was paid out at Pinehurst No. 2
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Highlights: DeChambeau's best throughout U.S. Open
Highlights: DeChambeau’s best throughout U.S. Open
nbc_golf_rorymiss_240616.jpg
Short miss costs Rory U.S. Open, coveted 5th major
nbc_golf_brandelanalysis_240616__230002.jpg
Chamblee: DeChambeau 'kissed by fate' in U.S. Open

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Another report Pelicans don’t want to pay Brandon Ingram max money

  
Published June 16, 2024 06:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans v Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 19, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Is Brandon Ingram a max player?

The New Orleans Pelicans don’t think so and don’t want to pay him that, reports Christian Clark of the Times-Picyune, echoing his and other previous reports. Ingram is entering the final year of his contract at $36 million for next season and is eligible for a four-year, $208 million max extension — $52 million a year, which is a little rich for New Orleans’ taste for Ingram.

The Pelicans value Ingram’s talent and his down-to-earth personality, but as The Times-Picayune reported in May, the team does not have a willingness to pay him a contract worth $52 million in average annual value. That leaves the Pelicans with three options: sign Ingram to an extension at his below maximum-value number; go into the 2024-25 season with Ingram on an expiring contract; or move Ingram elsewhere.

Igram has value, he is a quality shot creator who averaged 20.8 points and 5.7 assists a game last season while shooting 35.5% from 3. He’s also got a long history of injuries and not returning quickly from them, last season’s 64 games was the most he’s played since his rookie season (to be fair, he played 62 and 61 in the two 72-game COVID shortened seasons).

Previous reports suggested the Pelicans would be “aggressive” in looking for roster upgrades this summer and are expected to explore trading Ingram. Part of that is because he’s never quite meshed with Zion Williamson. The challenge is that the Pelicans will need a shot creator back in any deal, maybe ideally at the guard spot next to McCollum (perhaps someone like Trae Young or Dejounte Murray out of Atlanta, or Darius Garland out of Cleveland, although the Cavaliers may not be trading anyone). Other names always pop up unexpectedly.

Does any team want to pay Ingram the max, or will he get something closer to $40 million, closer to what he will make this season? Would the Pelicans be willing to keep him at that number? At age 26, Ingram should be entering his prime.

One way or another, expect a lot of Ingram rumors this offseason, he will be at the center of whatever happens in New Orleans.

