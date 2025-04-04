Pistons vs. Raptors Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 4

It’s Friday, April 4, and the Detroit Pistons (42-34) and Toronto Raptors (28-49) are all set to square off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Pistons are currently 21-18 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Raptors have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home. Detroit won all three meetings versus Toronto by a combined 15 points.

Detroit lost two straight games to Minnesota and Oklahoma City by 19 and 16 points that followed a three-game winning streak. Toronto is coming off two straight blowout losses themselves that followed up four consecutive wins.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pistons vs. Raptors live today

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Scotiabank Arena

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Pistons vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Pistons (-422), Raptors (+331)

Spread: Pistons -9.5

Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Pistons an implied team point total of 119.34, and the Raptors 114.4.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Pistons vs. Raptors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Pistons to cover:

“While neither team is playing good basketball with two straight blowout losses, Detroit is the far superior team that is still playing for postseason positioning. This is a good spot for Detroit to bounce back with a road win before four straight home games. It’s Pistons or pass.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pistons & Raptors game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Pistons on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +9.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 231.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pistons vs. Raptors on Friday

The Pistons have won 10 of their last 11 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Under is 4-1 in the Raptors’ last 5 home games

The Raptors are 24-15 ATS at home this season

The Raptors are showing a 119% return on investment at home on the Money Line

