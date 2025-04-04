Kings vs. Hornets Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 4

It’s Friday, April 4, and the Sacramento Kings (36-40) and Charlotte Hornets (19-57) are all set to square off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Kings are currently 17-21 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Hornets have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. Sacramento beat Charlotte by 42 points in the only meeting this season.

Sacramento has lost three straight games with the latest coming to the Wizards, while Charlotte has lost six of the past seven games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Kings vs. Hornets live today

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Kings vs. Hornets

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Kings (-495), Hornets (+374)

Spread: Kings -10.5

Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the Kings an implied team point total of 114.87, and the Hornets 109.39.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Kings vs. Hornets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under:

“Sacramento has been, to be it mildly, terrible in the last two games. This team has been blowing leads and/or falling behind early and it seems like this Kings team has called it quits. Charlotte is playing most of its bench players deep into games, so it’s clear both benches will be more active than the starters. It’s Under or pass for me.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Kings & Hornets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Sacramento Kings on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +10.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 221.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Kings vs. Hornets on Friday

The Hornets have lost 9 of their last 11 games against teams with better records

The Kings’ last 3 versus the Hornets have stayed under the Total

The Kings have failed to cover in 44 of their 76 games this season

The Hornets have lost 4 of their last 5 games

