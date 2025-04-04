Jazz vs. Pacers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 4

It’s Friday, April 4, and the Utah Jazz (16-61) and Indiana Pacers (45-31) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Jazz are currently 7-31 on the road with a point differential of -9, while the Pacers have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home. Indiana won by one point in the only meeting with Utah this season.

Indiana has won two straight and eight of the past 10 contests, while Utah has lost seven consecutive games and 17 of the past 18 games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Jazz vs. Pacers live today

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Jazz vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Jazz (+767), Pacers (-1250)

Spread: Pacers -15.5

Over/Under: 235 points

That gives the Jazz an implied team point total of 116.61, and the Pacers 124.68.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Jazz vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Pacers to cover:

“Utah is in full tank mode with seven straight losses and with Indiana playing Denver, Washington, Cleveland, Orlando, and Cleveland over the last five games, this is one that the Pacers should win. It’s Pacers or pass on the spread.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Jazz & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +15.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 235.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Jazz vs. Pacers on Friday

The Jazz have lost 18 of their last 19 games against teams with better records

The Over is 40-36 in Pacers’ games this season

The Pacers have failed to cover in 42 of their 76 games this season

The Pacers have won 14 of their last 17 games at home

