 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

General Views of Pinehurst No2 Course
U.S. Open 2024 live blog: Final-round updates, highlights and scoring at Pinehurst No. 2
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
Kyle Busch looks to Iowa to climb back into a NASCAR Cup playoff spot
1999 US Open - Final Round
25 years later: How a putter switch and a tip helped Payne Stewart to U.S. Open victory

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cuponiowav2_240615.jpg
Cup Series drivers preview what to expect at Iowa
nbc_golf_gc_penske_240615.jpg
DeChambeau ‘full package’ on U.S. Open Moving Day
nbc_golf_gcpod_brysoncomparison_240615.jpg
Bryson ‘vastly different’ from 2020 U.S. Open win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

General Views of Pinehurst No2 Course
U.S. Open 2024 live blog: Final-round updates, highlights and scoring at Pinehurst No. 2
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
Kyle Busch looks to Iowa to climb back into a NASCAR Cup playoff spot
1999 US Open - Final Round
25 years later: How a putter switch and a tip helped Payne Stewart to U.S. Open victory

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cuponiowav2_240615.jpg
Cup Series drivers preview what to expect at Iowa
nbc_golf_gc_penske_240615.jpg
DeChambeau ‘full package’ on U.S. Open Moving Day
nbc_golf_gcpod_brysoncomparison_240615.jpg
Bryson ‘vastly different’ from 2020 U.S. Open win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rumor: Cleveland isn’t trading Jarrett Allen because Donovan Mitchell wants him to stay

  
Published June 16, 2024 12:24 PM
2024 NBA Playoffs - Cleveland Cavaliers v Orlando Magic

ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 27: Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks the ball during the game against the Orlando Magic during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2024 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The latest intel out of Cleveland is that Donovan Mitchell is expected to sign the four-year, $208.5 million contract extension the Cavaliers will put on the table as soon as they are able and that they do not plan to trade any of their core four: Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

That last part is a little bit of a surprise. Allen is a good player who averaged 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds a game for the Cavaliers last season, and is a plus defender in the paint, but he has never meshed with Mobley. The Cavaliers had a +0.3 net rating this season when Allen and Mobley shared the court, but that improved to +1.5 when Mobley was on without Allen, and was +5.6 when Allen was on without Mobley.

Why not trade Allen (Mobley is younger and a better defender, he’s not going anywhere)? Because Mitchell doesn’t want it, Marc Stein reported in a recent notebook.

“One reason I’ve heard for the Cavaliers’ reported reluctance to trade Jarrett Allen despite ongoing questions about Allen’s fit in the same frontcourt alongside the emerging Evan Mobley: Donovan Mitchell is often described as an Allen fan who doesn’t want to lose him as a teammate.”

Until Mitchell signs that extension (if he does), he has a lot of leverage. Even after he signs it, the Cavaliers are not going to suddenly pivot and do the opposite of what their star wants, that would reflect poorly and create unnecessary tension. Cleveland is likely going to run it back.

All of that puts a lot of pressure on the next coach — Pelicans’ assistant James Borrego is the frontrunner — to do more with a roster that has been the No. 4 seed in the East each of the last two seasons and made the second round once.

Mentions
Jarrett Allen.png Jarrett Allen Donovan Mitchell.png Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers Primary Logo Cleveland Cavaliers