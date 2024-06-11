 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

A'ja Wilson
Reigning WNBA champion Aces struggling to start season while trying to get players healthy
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers
Brandin Cooks, Mark Andrews among players in good offenses being undervalued in 2024 fantasy drafts
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
Pinehurst history and Carolina heat on Tiger Woods’ side at U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_amador_240611.jpg
Base stealing is biggest fantasy asset for Amador
nbc_golf_livefrom_rorypresser_240611.jpg
McIlroy focusing on the greens prior to U.S. Open
nbc_yahoo_locklear_240611.jpg
Locklear unlikely to be a fantasy contributor

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

A'ja Wilson
Reigning WNBA champion Aces struggling to start season while trying to get players healthy
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers
Brandin Cooks, Mark Andrews among players in good offenses being undervalued in 2024 fantasy drafts
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
Pinehurst history and Carolina heat on Tiger Woods’ side at U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_amador_240611.jpg
Base stealing is biggest fantasy asset for Amador
nbc_golf_livefrom_rorypresser_240611.jpg
McIlroy focusing on the greens prior to U.S. Open
nbc_yahoo_locklear_240611.jpg
Locklear unlikely to be a fantasy contributor

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Coaching carousel update: Cavaliers set to interview James Borrego

  
Published June 11, 2024 12:01 PM
Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 07: Head coach James Borrego of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during their game against the Orlando Magic at Spectrum Center on April 07, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

More is going on with the NBA coaching carousel than the Lakers getting rejected by Dan Hurley and now trying to find a path forward. Here are the latest reports from around the league regarding coaches.

• The Lakers aren’t the only team with a quality roster trying to find a new coach, so are the Cleveland Cavaliers — and they are going after some of the same people. New Orleans assistant and former Hornets head coach James Borrego is set to meet with Cleveland on Tuesday, Marc Stein reports. Borrego is also one of the guys in the mix in Los Angeles.

Borrego’s offensive mind would be a good fit with Cleveland, although what their roster will look like next season will start to be answered when we find out if Donovan Mitchell will sign an extension to stay with the Cavaliers once free agency opens.

• Darvin Ham is headed back to Milwaukee as the lead assistant on Doc Rivers staff, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Ham was the lead assistant with the Bucks for years under Mike Budenholzer (now in Phoenix), he returns to Wisconsin after two seasons as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, leading them to the Western Conference Finals but not winning over the team’s stars (particularly Anthony Davis).

• Former Cavaliers assistant Greg Buckner also is joining Rivers’ staff in Milwaukee, reports Stein.

• Budenholzer, for his part, is bringing former Pac-12 Coach of the Year (I’m old enough to remember when that was a conference) Mike Hopkins to his staff.

Mentions
Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks Cleveland Cavaliers Primary Logo Cleveland Cavaliers