 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: San Francisco 49ers Training Camp
2025 Fantasy Preview: George Kittle
NFL: Buffalo Bills Training Camp
2025 Fantasy Preview: James Cook
Olympics: Swimming
How to watch the men’s 100m freestyle at the 2025 Swimming World Championships

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jacobmisiorowski_250729.jpg
Misiorowski ‘not at risk’ of being shut down
nbc_roto_reeseolson_250729.jpg
Tigers pitchers to target following Olson’s injury
nbc_roto_sethlugo_250729.jpg
Lugo off trade market after extension with Royals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: San Francisco 49ers Training Camp
2025 Fantasy Preview: George Kittle
NFL: Buffalo Bills Training Camp
2025 Fantasy Preview: James Cook
Olympics: Swimming
How to watch the men’s 100m freestyle at the 2025 Swimming World Championships

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jacobmisiorowski_250729.jpg
Misiorowski ‘not at risk’ of being shut down
nbc_roto_reeseolson_250729.jpg
Tigers pitchers to target following Olson’s injury
nbc_roto_sethlugo_250729.jpg
Lugo off trade market after extension with Royals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Golden State’s best offer to Jonathan Kuminga reportedly two years, $40 million, well below what he seeks

  
Published July 29, 2025 02:33 PM

There are other restricted free agents still hanging out in the wind without a contract, but none have been quite as dramatic as the stalemate between Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors’ offers to Kuminga have topped out at two years, $40 million, reports Marc Stein in his Substack. That is well short of the at least three years and closer to $30 million a season that Kuminga reportedly is seeking.

This has Kuminga and his representatives still looking for a sign-and-trade, and they spoke recently with the Kings’ front office, reports Anthony Slater of ESPN. Theoretically, Sacramento could offer a contract closer to Kuminga’s desired terms, along with a larger role in the offense. However, assembling a sign-and-trade deal with Golden State would be a challenge. At best. The Warriors want a first-round pick and a promising young player in any trade for Kuminga, plus they don’t want to take back any long-term bad contracts. It’s unlikely any team would give up a first-round pick for Kuminga at this point, at least one that wasn’t heavily protected. As for the young player, the Kings are not deep with those kinds of guys. Sacramento isn’t surrendering Keegan Murray, so that leaves players such as Devin Carter or just-drafted Nique Clifford, and the Kings aren’t eager to include them either.

This likely gets resolved closer to the start of training camp, with Kuminga accepting the very tradable two-year contract but at a slightly higher price point than has been offered (not wrapping up Kuminga has the Warriors in limbo, not having signed guys lined up already such as Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton, because they need to see where they are after the Kuminga signing).

The challenge is that Steve Kerr will have to highlight Kuminga and give him a real chance — and stick with him through some mistakes. That’s challenging on a roster with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler as primary ball handlers and the guys who should have the ball in their hands. Plus, Kuminga is really best at the four, but that is Draymond Green’s slot, and Kerr can’t play Kuminga (30.5% from 3 last season) and Green (32.5%) together because of the lack of shooting.

Kuminga and the Warriors may be a marriage of convenience to start the season, but it may be the only option for the two sides that makes any sense.

Mentions
GSW_Kuminga_Jonathan.jpg Jonathan Kuminga GSW_Curry_Stephen.jpg Stephen Curry MIA_Butler_Jimmy.jpg Jimmy Butler GSW_Green_Draymond.jpg Draymond Green