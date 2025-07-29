Golden State’s best offer to Jonathan Kuminga reportedly two years, $40 million, well below what he seeks

There are other restricted free agents still hanging out in the wind without a contract, but none have been quite as dramatic as the stalemate between Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors’ offers to Kuminga have topped out at two years, $40 million, reports Marc Stein in his Substack. That is well short of the at least three years and closer to $30 million a season that Kuminga reportedly is seeking.

This has Kuminga and his representatives still looking for a sign-and-trade, and they spoke recently with the Kings’ front office, reports Anthony Slater of ESPN. Theoretically, Sacramento could offer a contract closer to Kuminga’s desired terms, along with a larger role in the offense. However, assembling a sign-and-trade deal with Golden State would be a challenge. At best. The Warriors want a first-round pick and a promising young player in any trade for Kuminga, plus they don’t want to take back any long-term bad contracts. It’s unlikely any team would give up a first-round pick for Kuminga at this point, at least one that wasn’t heavily protected. As for the young player, the Kings are not deep with those kinds of guys. Sacramento isn’t surrendering Keegan Murray, so that leaves players such as Devin Carter or just-drafted Nique Clifford, and the Kings aren’t eager to include them either.

This likely gets resolved closer to the start of training camp, with Kuminga accepting the very tradable two-year contract but at a slightly higher price point than has been offered (not wrapping up Kuminga has the Warriors in limbo, not having signed guys lined up already such as Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton, because they need to see where they are after the Kuminga signing).

The challenge is that Steve Kerr will have to highlight Kuminga and give him a real chance — and stick with him through some mistakes. That’s challenging on a roster with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler as primary ball handlers and the guys who should have the ball in their hands. Plus, Kuminga is really best at the four, but that is Draymond Green’s slot, and Kerr can’t play Kuminga (30.5% from 3 last season) and Green (32.5%) together because of the lack of shooting.

Kuminga and the Warriors may be a marriage of convenience to start the season, but it may be the only option for the two sides that makes any sense.