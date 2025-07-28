 Skip navigation
Marcus Morris Sr. arrested in Florida due to insufficient funds on check, manager says for casino marker

  
Published July 28, 2025 01:33 PM

Thirteen-year NBA veteran Marcus Morris has been arrested in Florida, officially for fraud related to insufficient funds on a check, however, his brother and manager said the situation has been overblown.

Morris was arrested on Sunday in Broward County, Florida, a fact confirmed by NBC Sports, as was the reason for the arrest (TMZ was first to report it). The arrest was also confirmed by Marcus’ twin brother Markieff Morris on X, who at the same time played this down and defended his brother.

In the comments on that post, Morris’ manager, Yony Noy, made this official response.

Morris was the No. 14 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, taken out of Kansas by Houston. Morris played 13 seasons in the NBA for the Rockets Suns, Pistons, Celtics, Knicks, Clippers, 76ers and most recently, the Cavaliers. Last season, Morris was part of the Knicks’ training camp but was waived before the regular season began and did not play in the league. For his career, Morris averaged 12 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Mentions
Marcus Morris Sr_.png Marcus Morris Sr.