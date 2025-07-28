Marcus Morris Sr. arrested in Florida due to insufficient funds on check, manager says for casino marker

Thirteen-year NBA veteran Marcus Morris has been arrested in Florida, officially for fraud related to insufficient funds on a check, however, his brother and manager said the situation has been overblown.

Morris was arrested on Sunday in Broward County, Florida, a fact confirmed by NBC Sports, as was the reason for the arrest (TMZ was first to report it). The arrest was also confirmed by Marcus’ twin brother Markieff Morris on X, who at the same time played this down and defended his brother.

The wording is crazy. Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud shit. They could have came to the crib for all that. When y’all hear the real story on this shit man. All I can say is… — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) July 28, 2025

In the comments on that post, Morris’ manager, Yony Noy, made this official response.

Just so everyone understands this is zero fraud here or whatever crap outlets have said regarding fake checks or whatever the hell. This is due to an outstanding marker with a casino. Apparently if you have over $1,200 they can issue a warrant for your arrest. Absolute insanity! https://t.co/nLT5uCGMcT — Yony Noy (@YonyNoy1) July 28, 2025

Morris was the No. 14 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, taken out of Kansas by Houston. Morris played 13 seasons in the NBA for the Rockets Suns, Pistons, Celtics, Knicks, Clippers, 76ers and most recently, the Cavaliers. Last season, Morris was part of the Knicks’ training camp but was waived before the regular season began and did not play in the league. For his career, Morris averaged 12 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.