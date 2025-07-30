 Skip navigation
Kristaps Porzingis says ‘I feel great’ after illness last season, ready to play for Latvia, Hawks

  
Published July 29, 2025 08:12 PM

The second half of last season and through the playoffs, Kristaps Porzingis was not himself — a virus that doctors couldn’t quite put their fingers on was slowing him down. He played in just 42 games and in the playoffs averaged 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds a game on 31.6% shooting. As an example of how much he struggled, his playoff PER during the 2024 title run was an almost All-Star level of 19.6, last season that fell to a well below average 11.3.

Porzingis told Latvia’s Sports Studija he is feeling like himself again and is ready to play for his native Latvia in EuroBasket, then with the Hawks next season (hat tip Basketnews.com for the translation).

“I feel fantastic, to be honest. I took time to rest after the season. Something was lingering during the playoffs—I had fatigue, dizziness, even moments where I felt like I might faint. It wasn’t great...

“In June, I fully rested and lowered the intensity. All of that has gone away. I haven’t felt any of the playoff symptoms anymore. I feel great and ready to join the national team.”

Atlanta had a fantastic offseason and part of that was trading for Porzingis — the Hawks are betting on him to be the rim protector they have lacked, as well as a pick-and-pop partner for Trae Young — and he realizes how much Atlanta needs him to have a career season.

“I’ve always been a player who can fit into any system, but now I adapt faster. I read defenses better and make quicker decisions. That comes with experience.”

What matters most is he seems healthy and ready to bounce back from a rough season, one where he still averaged 19.5 points a game during the regular season. If Porzingis can do that efficiently again, the Hawks become a real threat in a down East.

