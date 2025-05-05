Rumor: James Borrego, Dave Joerger possibilities to become next Suns head coach

Two former NBA head coaches who are now working as assistants — James Borrego and Dave Joerger — “have already emerged as possibilities” to become the next Phoenix Suns head coach, reports Marc Stein and Jake Fischer in their latest newsletter. The list of coaches is much longer than two, according to the report.

“The list of known candidates includes some still working in the playoffs (Cleveland’s Johnnie Bryant and Jordan Ott, Houston’s Royal Ivey and Oklahoma City’s Dave Bliss) and some who are already available (such as Miami’s Chris Quinn and the Dallas duo of Sean Sweeney and Jared Dudley).”

Borrego spent four years as the coach in Charlotte, is now an assistant in New Orleans, and the perception around the league was that the Hornets grew and improved under him, winning 43 games in his last year (but not making the playoffs). Joerger spent six years as a head coach, split between Memphis and Sacramento, is now a lead assistant under Doc Rivers in Milwaukee, and has the reputation of being a high-level Xs and Os coach, but one who can sometimes rub front offices the wrong way.

What is expected to be a wide-ranging search formally will be headed by Phoenix’s new head of basketball operations, Brian Gregory, who was promoted to the position last week (although in league circles the next coach is expected to be an owner, Mat Ishbia, call).

What kind of coach the Suns hire — both in terms of experience and style of play — should be determined by the style of team the Suns want to build. In the wake of a massively disappointing 36-46 finish (out of the even the play-in despite the highest payroll in the NBA), major roster changes are expected, starting with a trade of Kevin Durant as the roster is retooled around Devin Booker. While there are plenty of analysts saying the Suns need to trade Booker, that is not the plan — it’s not the way win-now Ishbia thinks or operates. Also, Booker wants to stay with the Suns are reportedly is open to signing a two-year, $149 million extension with the team.

In the best organizations, there is a continuity between the front office and coach in terms of players brought in and style of play. We will see this summer if that comes to pass in Phoenix.