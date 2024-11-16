 Skip navigation
For first time in his career, LeBron James records four consecutive triple-doubles

  
Published November 16, 2024 03:05 AM
Los Angeles Lakers v San Antonio Spurs - Emirates NBA Cup

SAN ANTONIO, TX - OCTOBER 22: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the NBA Cup game against the San Antonio Spurs on October 22, 2024 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

After 22 seasons, it’s hard to find anything LeBron James is doing for the first time on an NBA court.

He did just that on Friday night: With 15 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists, LeBron James recorded his fourth consecutive triple-double. He’d never had more than three in a row during his legendary career.

The Lakers picked up a win in their first game defending the NBA Cup, beating the Spurs 120-115 behind 40 points from Anthony Davis and 19 from Austin Reaves. Davis has now had 30+ points in seven of the Lakers’ last 11 games.

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 28 points and 16 rebounds, with rookie Stephon Castle continuing to find his footing and scoring 22 in the loss.

“Waiting 22 years to do something is wild,” LeBron said postgame.

LeBron will go for five Saturday night against a depleted Pelicans roster.

Mentions
LAL_James_LeBron.jpg LeBron James