For first time in his career, LeBron James records four consecutive triple-doubles

After 22 seasons, it’s hard to find anything LeBron James is doing for the first time on an NBA court.

He did just that on Friday night: With 15 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists, LeBron James recorded his fourth consecutive triple-double. He’d never had more than three in a row during his legendary career.

LEBRON JAMES GETS HIS FOURTH-STRAIGHT TRIPLE-DOUBLE‼️



THE LONGEST STREAK OF HIS CAREER 👑 pic.twitter.com/74oOk2fiLB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 16, 2024

"It's not a matter of if LeBron James will show up... it's a matter of when."



LeBron seals the deal to open up the Lakers #EmiratesNBACup title defense with a W! pic.twitter.com/564uNDZNud — NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2024

The Lakers picked up a win in their first game defending the NBA Cup, beating the Spurs 120-115 behind 40 points from Anthony Davis and 19 from Austin Reaves. Davis has now had 30+ points in seven of the Lakers’ last 11 games.

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 28 points and 16 rebounds, with rookie Stephon Castle continuing to find his footing and scoring 22 in the loss.

“Waiting 22 years to do something is wild,” LeBron said postgame.

LeBron will go for five Saturday night against a depleted Pelicans roster.

