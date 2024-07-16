Former NBA player Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant, father of Kobe Bryant, died at age 69

Former NBA player Joe “Jellybean” Bryant — who is better known as the father of Kobe Bryant — has died at the age of 69.

The announcement came from his alma mater, La Salle University.

We are saddened to announce the passing of La Salle basketball great Joe Bryant.



Joe played for the Explorers from 1973-75 and was a member of our coaching staff from 1993-96. He was a beloved member of the Explorer family and will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/A3sgZzVkkt — La Salle Men’s Basketball (@LaSalle_MBB) July 16, 2024

Bryant was a Philadephia high school legend (he played at John Bartram High) who went on to be the No. 14 pick out of La Salle in 1975, being selected by the Warriors, who later sold his rights to the 76ers. Bryant went on to play in eight NBA seasons for Philadelphia, the San Diego Clippers and finally the Rockets, before going overseas to play in Italy (where his son Kobe spent part of his formative years). The elder Bryant played in 606 NBA games averaging 8.7 points a game.

Joe “Jellybean” Bryant was a local basketball icon, whose legacy on the court transcended his journey across Bartram High School, La Salle University, and his first four NBA seasons with the 76ers from 1975-79.⁰⁰Our condolences go out to the Bryant family ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/BdzMoabuty — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 16, 2024

Bryant passed along his love of the game to his son, who became one of the sport’s icons (and who tragically passed away in 2020).

Rest in peace, Jellybean. It's you and Kobe now, back together, in hoops heaven, playing that ol' one on one, like you did when he was 12 and Pam was fussing at you to not be so physical. Truth be known, you had your hands full. Even then. #Showboat #Mamba #Lakers pic.twitter.com/ieLa9vwtfa — Roland Lazenby (@lazenby) July 16, 2024

Our thoughts are with the Bryant family.