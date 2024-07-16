 Skip navigation
The 152nd Open - Preview Day One
Royal Troon’s par-3 eighth is short and ‘super scary’
Goodyear tires.jpg
NASCAR Cup Series to use option tire at Richmond in August
The 152nd Open - Preview Day Two
‘Disappointment turns to motivation’ as Rory McIlroy resumes major mission

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_schefflerdisc_240716.jpg
Breaking down Scheffler’s ‘phenomenal run’
nbc_golf_lf_schefflerpresserfull_240716.jpg
Scheffler tuning out the noise ahead of The Open
nbc_golf_lf_wagnerbrysonwalkandtalk_240716.jpg
DeChambeau takes Wagner inside his approach

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Former NBA player Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant, father of Kobe Bryant, died at age 69

  
Published July 16, 2024 11:48 AM
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers, Game 2

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 04: Joe Bryant hugs his son Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers after the Lakers 111-103 victory against the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2010 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on May 4, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Former NBA player Joe “Jellybean” Bryant — who is better known as the father of Kobe Bryant — has died at the age of 69.

The announcement came from his alma mater, La Salle University.

Bryant was a Philadephia high school legend (he played at John Bartram High) who went on to be the No. 14 pick out of La Salle in 1975, being selected by the Warriors, who later sold his rights to the 76ers. Bryant went on to play in eight NBA seasons for Philadelphia, the San Diego Clippers and finally the Rockets, before going overseas to play in Italy (where his son Kobe spent part of his formative years). The elder Bryant played in 606 NBA games averaging 8.7 points a game.

Bryant passed along his love of the game to his son, who became one of the sport’s icons (and who tragically passed away in 2020).

Our thoughts are with the Bryant family.

